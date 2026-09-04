Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 1 (updated live): Gangster saga takes a running start, mints 9 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 1: The Mirzapur juggernaut is here. The experiment was new, and hence, the trade was tentative. Can a web series, no matter how popular, translate into a film that people would want to pay for and go watch in theatres? Mirzapur has answered that, and how. The film has taken a roaring start at the box office, giving Bollywood its biggest ever non-star-led opening day.

Mirzapur The Movie box office update by 3 PM

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 1: Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal reunited for the film.

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The Mirzapur movie was expected to open well ever since its first teaser was released earlier this year. But even its most ardent supporters were surprised by how well it has done, particularly in UP, Bihar, and Delhi, the centres traditionally open to mass action. Last week, most trade experts estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film, but they eventually revised their estimates upwards. According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie has earned ₹9.35 crore net by 3 PM on its opening day. This is breakneck pace. The morning shows recorded footfalls of around 26%, a healthy figure for a film of this scale. But given that the reviews are positive, the film is expected to see an upswing in footfall for evening and night shows.

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{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. But the latter has largely drawn a blank so far, earning under ₹10 lakh. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version, as was expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie was released in Hindi and a Telugu dub. But the latter has largely drawn a blank so far, earning under ₹10 lakh. The bulk of the earnings have come from the original Hindi version, as was expected. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What were the box office earnings of Mirzapur The Movie on its opening day? Mirzapur The Movie earned ₹9.35 crore net by 3 PM on its opening day, indicating a strong start at the box office. Why are audiences reacting positively to Mirzapur The Movie? Audiences are praising Mirzapur The Movie for its captivating performances, engaging action sequences, and the successful adaptation of the beloved web series into a cinematic experience. How does Mirzapur The Movie compare to the original web series in terms of pacing and excitement? While the film maintains the spirit of the original web series, some reviews mention that the second half feels slightly stretched, although it ultimately delivers an entertaining climax.

Mirzapur set to trump Saiyaara, Awarapan 2

Normally, a ₹25+ crore opening in Hindi is the domain of the A-listers or select pan-India stars. Very few actors, apart from the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan, have managed this consistently. Mirzapur will put the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu in this league. As things stand, Mirzapur is set to cross ₹25 crore on its opening day. This means it will outgross recent sleeper hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore).

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All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.