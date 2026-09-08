A second post-credits scene was shot for Mirzapur: The Movie, but was deleted from the film; here's why

Mirzapur: The Movie is wreaking havoc at the box office. The spinoff of the popular web series has earned over ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross worldwide in just four days in theatres. What has excited fans is not just the return of their favourite characters, but a potential sequel, hinted at in a post-credits scene. Now, sources have said that another post-credits scene was shot for the film, but the makers decided to hold it back.

Mirzapur The Movie’s deleted post-credits scene

Mirzapur The Movie stars Ali Fazal in the lead role.

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According to an independent industry source, “There was another end-credit scene that was shot for Mirzapur: The Movie, but the makers consciously decided to hold it back for Part 2. The scene initially was to feature at the end of the film and set up what comes next, but the team felt its narrative significance would have a much bigger impact when the story continues.” There is no information about who the scene featured and what it revealed. Sources say the film’s makers want to keep some reveals for the planned sequel. “The scene that was held back is now expected to feature as part of the next chapter of the film,” the source adds.

Spoilers for Mirzapur The Movie ahead!

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{{^usCountry}} The existing end credits scene of Mirzapur: The Movie shows Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar) sitting and chatting in a hair salon when Munna and Guddu learn they are in love with the same girl, Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar). The scene ends with both of them drawing guns on each other, hinting at a clash between the two in the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The existing end credits scene of Mirzapur: The Movie shows Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), and Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar) sitting and chatting in a hair salon when Munna and Guddu learn they are in love with the same girl, Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar). The scene ends with both of them drawing guns on each other, hinting at a clash between the two in the sequel. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources say the plan for the sequel did not originate from the film’s box-office success. Part 2 had always been on the cards, which is why the two end-credits scenes were shot.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

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Mirzapur began streaming on Prime Video in 2019, becoming one of the most popular and watched Indian web series over three seasons. Mirzapur The Movie’s plot runs parallel to the first season, serving as an origin story for the clash between the Tripathis and the Pandit brothers. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu return to star, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey. Further expanding the ensemble, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.