Mirzapur the Movie teaser reaction: Fans miss Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit, fear censorship

Mirzapur the Movie teaser reaction: The first teaser of the prequel to Mirzapur was released on Thursday, bringing the franchise’s signature bhaukaal and the intense rivalry between Munna Tripathi and Guddu Pandit to the big screen. The glimpse left fans nostalgic, with many missing Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit, while others wondered if the film’s edgy content could face censorship ahead of its theatrical release.

Mirzapur movie teaser reactions

Mirzapur the Movie teaser reaction: The project is slated to release on September 4.

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The film is a prequel to the mega-successful Amazon Prime Video web series, and would see the return of Divyenndu’s Munna and Bablu Pandit, now played by Jitendra Kumar.

As soon as the teaser was released, social media users flocked to various platforms to share their reactions. While many praised the glimpse and expressed excitement about seeing the Mirzapur universe on the big screen, several fans said they missed Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit.

Others wondered how the film would secure a censor certificate, given that the web series was known for its graphic violence, gore and intimate scenes.

One wrote, “why vikrant massey havent returned? Is jitendra kumar the new bablu bhaiya”, with another writing, “Munna Tripathi entering the Mirzapur world again whistling…Welcome back, Munna Bhaiya😭😭 this already looks so good, hope cbfc doesn't cut anything even after giving the A certificate.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another social media user shared, “Mirzapur 🔥🔥is On . Looks great visually, every character, surprised by Jitendra kumar and Ravi Kishan… Looks like a straight hit if the CBFC doesn’t f**ks up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another social media user shared, “Mirzapur 🔥🔥is On . Looks great visually, every character, surprised by Jitendra kumar and Ravi Kishan… Looks like a straight hit if the CBFC doesn’t f**ks up. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One wrote, “Without @vikrantmassey it's incomplete.” One mentioned, “It'll be censored heavily in theatres”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One wrote, “Without @vikrantmassey it's incomplete.” One mentioned, “It'll be censored heavily in theatres”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About Mirzapur movie teaser {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Mirzapur movie teaser {{/usCountry}}

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The teaser highlights that the film will tell an origin story set in 2018, before and alongside the events of season one, which means that Munna, who died at the end of season 2, is still alive here. It also shows how Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) is worried that his son Munna is not the ideal heir to his throne. Meanwhile, the Pandit brothers - Ali Fazal and Jitendra - are on their own path to dismantle the empire of Munna and set themselves up as the kings of Mirzapur.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on September 4.

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Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and was an instant success. Two seasons followed in 2020 and 2024. The third season received some criticism for its pacing and plot, but it remains popular with audiences.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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