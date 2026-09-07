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Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection: Gangster saga mints 132 crore, overtakes Hanuman Ansh, beats Alpha

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 3: The gangster saga has crossed ₹100 crore in its opening weekend itself.

Updated on: Sep 7, 2026, 13:14:46 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 3: It took all of three days for Mirzapur: The Movie to coast past the 100-crore mark worldwide. Buoyed by excellent domestic collections, the gangster action thriller has now become the number one film at the Indian box office and is on its way to becoming a certified blockbuster.

Mirzapur The Movie box office update

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 3: Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal reunite for the film.
Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 3: Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal reunite for the film.

The Mirzapur movie had a spectacular opening at the domestic box office on Friday. Lifted by exceptional response in mass centres of UP and Bihar, the film minted 25 crore on its first day. On Saturday, it saw a jump of over 25%, minting 32 crore, and on Sunday, it saw another jump, earning 36 crore. This gave the film a three-day haul of 93.75 crore net ( 112.35 crore gross). This is one of the best opening weekends for an Indian film this year, and certainly the best ever by a Hindi film without any big star. On Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie saw occupancy of almost 67% for its Hindi version, with the night shows almost 75% full across India.

Mirzapur: The Movie entered the top-10 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year with its haul on Sunday. With a worldwide gross of 132 crore, it now sits in the 8th spot. Its entry in the list meant that Alpha, the Alia Bhatt-starrer that earned 98 crore worldwide, was edged out of the top 10. On Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie also overtook the lifetime collections of two other successes - Main Vaapas Aaunga ( 99 crore) and Raja Shivaji ( 130 crore). Its stupendous Sunday also enabled the gangster drama to overtake another Hindi film that is making waves in cinemas right now - Hanuman Ansh. The devotional film has a gross of 125 crore as of Sunday, with Mirzapur outpacing it in day-to-day collections.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.

The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan round off the cast.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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