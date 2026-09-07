Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection: Gangster saga mints 132 crore, overtakes Hanuman Ansh, beats Alpha

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 3: It took all of three days for Mirzapur: The Movie to coast past the ₹100-crore mark worldwide. Buoyed by excellent domestic collections, the gangster action thriller has now become the number one film at the Indian box office and is on its way to becoming a certified blockbuster.

Mirzapur The Movie box office update

Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 3: Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal reunite for the film.

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The Mirzapur movie had a spectacular opening at the domestic box office on Friday. Lifted by exceptional response in mass centres of UP and Bihar, the film minted ₹25 crore on its first day. On Saturday, it saw a jump of over 25%, minting ₹32 crore, and on Sunday, it saw another jump, earning ₹36 crore. This gave the film a three-day haul of ₹93.75 crore net ( ₹112.35 crore gross). This is one of the best opening weekends for an Indian film this year, and certainly the best ever by a Hindi film without any big star. On Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie saw occupancy of almost 67% for its Hindi version, with the night shows almost 75% full across India.

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{{^usCountry}} The bulk of Mirzapur’s earnings has come from India, but it has been a success overseas as well. The film started off slowly internationally, but then picked up over the weekend. By Sunday, it had earned an impressive $2.1 million overseas, largely from North America and the Middle East. This takes the film’s worldwide haul after three days to ₹132 crore. Mirzapur beats Alpha, overtakes Hanuman Ansh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bulk of Mirzapur’s earnings has come from India, but it has been a success overseas as well. The film started off slowly internationally, but then picked up over the weekend. By Sunday, it had earned an impressive $2.1 million overseas, largely from North America and the Middle East. This takes the film’s worldwide haul after three days to ₹132 crore. Mirzapur beats Alpha, overtakes Hanuman Ansh {{/usCountry}}

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Mirzapur: The Movie entered the top-10 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year with its haul on Sunday. With a worldwide gross of ₹132 crore, it now sits in the 8th spot. Its entry in the list meant that Alpha, the Alia Bhatt-starrer that earned ₹98 crore worldwide, was edged out of the top 10. On Sunday, Mirzapur: The Movie also overtook the lifetime collections of two other successes - Main Vaapas Aaunga ( ₹99 crore) and Raja Shivaji ( ₹130 crore). Its stupendous Sunday also enabled the gangster drama to overtake another Hindi film that is making waves in cinemas right now - Hanuman Ansh. The devotional film has a gross of ₹125 crore as of Sunday, with Mirzapur outpacing it in day-to-day collections.

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All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.

The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan round off the cast.