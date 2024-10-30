Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This actor, a superstar in Russia, gave India's 1st 100-crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Oct 30, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Years before the Khans or Amitabh Bachchan became part of the 100-crore club, an actor from West Bengal gave India its first ₹100-crore hit.

The term 100-crore club entered the Bollywood lexicon at the end of the 2000s when films such as Ghajini and 3 Idiots crossed that milestone in the domestic territory. It soon became the benchmark to measure an Indian film's success. However, contrary to popular perception, Ghajini or Om Shanti Om were not the first Indian films to earn 100 crore at the box office. That happened way back in the 80s, and the said film did not even star one of the more conventional superstars like Amitabh Bachchan or Rishi Kapoor. (Also read: Michael Jackson told me he loved Disco Dancer and Jimmy Jimmy: Bappi Lahiri)

India's first <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100-crore hit was released in 1982
India's first 100-crore hit was released in 1982

India's first 100-crore film

Babbar Subhash's musical drama Disco Dancer is the surprise answer to the trivia - which was the first Indian film to gross 100 crore at the box office. The reason why Disco Dancer is not considered part of the so-called 100 Crore Club is because the bulk of its earnings came from overseas. The film, which starred Mithun Chakraborty as the titular musical star, earned 6.4 crore in India, a healthy amount for the time. But it was its success in the Soviet Union that made it a global blockbuster. Upon its release in Russia in 1984 (two years after its India release), it sold over 12 crore tickets there, becoming the biggest hit in the country that year. It earned 60 million roubles ( 94.28 crore), taking its global haul to 100.68 crore. With this, Disco Dancer beat Sholay to become the highest-grossing Indian film and also the first to hit the 100-crore mark.

Mithun Chakraborty, the film's star, became a cult figure in the Soviet Union. For years, Disco Dancer was a cultural phenomenon in Russia and China with its songs - particularly Jimmy Jimmy, chartbusters. Even today, many film clubs in Russia screen Disco Dancer as part of their 'vintage' screenings. Apart from Mithun, Disco Dancer also starred Rajesh Khanna and Kim, along with Om Puri, Gita Siddharth, and Karan Razdan in supporting roles. Bappi Lahiri's funky, disco tunes added to the film's charm.

Other early 100-crore films

Disco Dancer paved the way for Indian films to reach the 100-crore mark with the help of overseas collections. In 1994, Hum Aapke Hain Koun shattered records with its 128-crore haul, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge followed suit with 103 crore the following year. Other films that also crossed the 100-crore mark include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gadar, Dhoom 2, Krrish, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. All these films had a substantial portion of their box office gross coming from foreign markets. In 2008, Ghajini netted 120 crore in India alone, and the 100-crore club was formed.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //