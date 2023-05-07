Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay says nepotism doesn't exist, recalls his dad telling him, 'I will never help you'

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, actor and son of Mithun Chakraborty, has opened up about nepotism, saying that it doesn't exist and that he is 'the living proof'. In a new interview, he said that there were times when he was rejected in auditions. He also revealed that he went to every audition for--television, films, or web shows. (Also Read | Mahaakshay Chakraborty joins comedy acting classes)

Mahaakshay also shared a message to 'all the actors out there who believe that nepotism exists'. He added that the only thing that the family from the film industry can help with is meeting the director or producer. Mahaakshay added that he can 'just go and introduce myself' and that is the 'only advantage I have'. He added that getting work or a film is 'completely up to destiny'.

In an interview with Times of India, Mahaakshay said, "I am the living proof and example that nepotism doesn't exist. If it worked, I would have been doing every fourth or fifth film out there. But no, that's not the case. I am still struggling like anybody else and I'm very proud to say that. When I didn't get work it was because I didn't get selected in the auditions. There's nothing wrong with that. As an actor, you have to face the fact that you will get rejected and you should not take it personally. You are doing your best, right?

Talking about Mithun, he said, "My father has often told me, 'You know, I will never help you just because you're my son. Being my son doesn't give you a free ticket to do anything. You have to make yourself worth it. You have to be worth the audience's love, time and money. That is your own doing. You do bad, they're not going to like you. You do good, they're going to like you. It's as simple as that.' That's the advice he has given me and I am very happy that he has never helped me in anything."

Mahaakshay also spoke about his three upcoming projects--Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Telugu film Rosh and his other Hindi film. He said that he got all of them on his own merit and is very proud of that. Jogira Sara Ra Ra also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, and Sanjay Mishra. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film will release in theatres on May 12. Mahaakshay made his Bollywood debut back in 2008 with Jimmy.

