Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala share first pics of baby girl, name her Thea; Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan send love

Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala became parents to a baby girl last month. Antara shared the news on Instagram along with a bunch of pictures, including one of Mohit holding their daughter, whom they have named Thea.

“One month of loving you. 20.10.2021,” Antara captioned her post, adding heart and evil-eye charm emojis. Several of Mohit’s family members showered love. His cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. “Bestesttttt,” Anshula Kapoor wrote.

Several other Bollywood celebrities also congratulated Mohit and Antara on the new addition to their family. Varun Dhawan dropped heart-eyes and heart emojis. “Can’t wait to see Thea,” Siddhanth Kapoor wrote. Esha Gupta, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry also left hearts on the post.

Last month, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor shared the happy news on Instagram Stories and congratulated Mohit and Antara.

Sunita Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Mohit is the elder son of Sandeep Marwah and Reena Marwah, the sister of Anil, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. In 2017, he played a soldier in Raag Desh, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Mohit and Antara tied the knot in February 2018 in the UAE. Her godhbharai ceremony in August was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Sonam, Khushi and Shanaya. She shared a bunch of candid photos from the function.

In one post, Antara thanked everyone for making her godhbharai ceremony special. “There is something to be said about traditions… and big families, you’re always wary of managing either but they really do matter & make all the difference,” she wrote.

“Thank you to my mom and masi for giving me the cutest Godhbharai aka the gujju version of a baby shower with garba & the works. Grateful to have this army of family and friends blessing us. Wouldn’t have it any other way!” she wrote.

