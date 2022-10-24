Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is celebrating Diwali in bed this year with pet cat Edward. See pic

While Bollywood celebrities are putting their best pictures online on Diwali, actor Alia Bhatt posted an old one from last year. She shared her Diwali plans with fans and said that she will be spending it in bed. This marks her first Diwali after marrying Ranbir Kapoor. Also read: Alia Bhatt is grateful for her 10 years in films

Alia shared two pictures. The first one was clicked in 2021 when she wore a gorgeous purple Sabyasachi lehenga and stepped out with Ranbir. The next one features her laying on a bed and posing with her tongue out, next to her pet cat Edward. Ditching glamorous attire, she is seen wearing a comfy t-shirt at home.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote to her fans: ‘Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed Love & light to all.’ Reacting to the post, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor was all praises for Alia. Many fans extended warm wishes to the actor in the comments. One of them wrote, “Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta (How can someone be so beautiful).” “Hope u r doing well. Take care,” added another one.

Alia is expecting her first child with Ranbir. The couple tied the knot in April this year. Later, they announced the news of Alia’s pregnancy in late June. While this is Alia’s first Diwali post marriage, she was spotted absent from most ongoing Diwali parties hosted by Bollywood celebrities.

Recently, Alia Bhatt completed one decade in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012.On 10 years of her journey in films, Alia said in a post, “10 years today (sun emoji). and I am so so grateful... EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder!!!!! Thank you for the magic (sun emojis). Love, love, and only love (heart emojis)."

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot.

