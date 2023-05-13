Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta shows her baby bump in maternity photoshoot, twins with Vatsal Sheth in new video. Watch

Actor-couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared a new video from her recent maternity photoshoot. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the duo shared a joint post giving a glimpse of Ishita's flower-themed shoot. In the clip, Ishita and Vatsal twinned in peach and white outfits. The actors are expecting their first child together. (Also Read | Pregnant Ishita Dutta shows baby bump as she poses with Vatsal Sheth in sun-kissed beach photos)

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared a new video from her new maternity shoot.

Ishita wore a high-slit sleeveless peach and white gown and matching earrings. Vatsal was seen in a white shirt, peach jacket, pants and brown shoes. The duo gave different poses and expressions as they featured in the clip. Vatsal was seen kissing Ishita on the forehead and placing his hand on her stomach.

Ishita and Vatsal captioned the post, "No words to express this feeling (red heart emojis). Thank you @littletoesbymuskan for capturing these moments." Reacting to the post, actor Tanvi Thakkar commented, "Omg (Oh my God) this is gorgeous." Actor Amita Pathak Sachar wrote, "Omg you guys @ishidutta and @vatsalsheth… God bless you guys."

A fan said, "Cutest couple ever! Congrats." A comment read, "Sending love love love." An Instagram user wrote, "Awwww so sweet." Another fan wrote, "Amazing superb ma'am." Another person said, "So pretty."

Ishita and Vatsal announced that they are set to become parents with a post on Instagram. They posted pictures from a maternity photoshoot for the first time in March. Ishita and Vatsal captioned their beach photos, “Baby on Board.” They added a heart emoji to their caption. The picture showed their silhouettes during a sunset on the beach. Vatsal sat on one of his knees as he looked at Ishita in one picture. He kissed her stomach in another photo.

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in 2017. Sharing her love story, Ishita had told Times of India in an interview, “With Vatsal, it was definitely not love at first sight. We were just friends. I liked him as a person when we first met. That is how our relationship as friends grew. We kept in touch with each other even after our show got over. Soon we realised that we sort of liked each other. That was a very simple love story, nothing different or unique. Within six months, we got married. I cannot pinpoint when the love exactly blossomed between us. I think it was a gradual process.”

