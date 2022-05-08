Mother's Day: Kareena Kapoor shares pic with Taimur and Jeh; Gauri Khan misses 'all the drama'. See more celeb wishes

As the world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to mark the occasion. Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday were among those who shared unseen pictures and notes on Instagram to celebrate the day. Also Read| Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get 'aashirvaad' from her mom in Mother's Day special pic. See more photos here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena, who shares sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan with her husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture with her children to mark the day. Alongside the candid picture that showed her hugging Taimur and Jeh in the pool, the actor wrote, "The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother’s Day."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauri Khan, who shares daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and Abram Khan with her husband Shah Rukh Khan, revealed that she is away from home this Mother's Day. Sharing a picture of herself clicking a picture of her mother Savita Chhiber, she wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day ..missing all the drama around the household chores."

Kunal Kemmu shared a childhood picture of him with his mother, as well as a picture of his wife Soha Ali Khan with their daughter Inaaya Naau. He also shared a picture in which Soha and Inaaya posed with his mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. Soha also shared a picture with Sharmila, and wrote, "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever - Happy Mother’s Day. #happymothersday." She shared more pictures with her daughter Inaaya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother, Sridevi, by sharing a throwback picture of them together from their personal album. She captioned it, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you’re the best mother in the world. Love you." Ananya Panday shared several pictures of her with her mother Bhavana Pandey to mark the occasion. Bhavana also shared a picture of Ananya that was clicked right after she was born, and wrote, "Thank you @ananyapanday @rysapanday for making me what I am as a mom today !!! Loving all that comes with it !!!"

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a throwback picture of herself with her mom Shweta Bachchan, in which Shweta had her second child Agastya Nanda in her lap. Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video of his mom playing dholak and singing a folk song as he wished her on the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood celebrities share pictures on Mother's Day.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a collage of a picture of him with his mother Hiroo Johar, and another in which they posed with his twin children Roohi and Yash. Farhan Akhtar shared a picture with his mom Honey Irani from his recent wedding to Shibani Dandekar. Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar commented heart emojis on the post. Shibani also shared a picture with her mother Shulabha Dandekar on her Instagram account, and captioned it, "My entire universe! You are all that i’ve ever needed in this world and more. Love you more than you will ever know. Happy mamma’s day Lucy."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kher, who regularly posts videos of his mother Dulari Kher on his Instagram account, shared another video of them having a long discussion about sweets and several other things. He captioned it, "For me everyday is a #MothersDay. But for those who are celebrating it today, here a long video of Dulari where she talks about million things!" His brother Raju Kher was also seen in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her two children Viaan and Shamisha doing her makeup, and said that she celebrates being a mother everyday. Her sister Shamita Shetty shared a video that contained pictures of her, Shilpa, and their mother, and captioned it, "Thankyou ma for being you. You have been my greatest teacher. thankyou for never giving up on me .. pushing me out of my comfort zone .. and loving me. love you to the moon and back."

Yami Gautam, who tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year, shared pictures from the wedding. One picture showed her with mother Anjali Gautam while another showed her with her mother-in-law Suneeta Dhar. Mouni Roy, who got married to Suraj Nambiar earlier this year, also shared pictures from the wedding in which the newly-weds posed next to their mothers. She captioned it, "Happy mamas day to my mamas and all the maas in the world."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira Rajput posted a collage of pictures on the occasion, that included her pictures with her two kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, whom she shares with her husband Shahid Kapoor. The collage also included pictures of her posing with her mother Bela Rajput and mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, as well as a picture of Shahid with Neliima.

Kiara Advani shared a boomerang of her and her mother and captioned it, "Happy mother's day to our rock." Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of her and her mom, and wrote, "Maa (heart emoji) The only meaning of god to me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON