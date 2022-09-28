Mrunal Thakur: Been trying hard to convince filmmakers I have potential to do better

Mrunal Thakur’s latest film Sita Ramam has fetched her some great reviews, and done equally well at the box office too. And when the Hindi version was released, that too connected with the viewers.

“I don’t think I have ever been presented like this,” exclaims the actor, happy with all of it. Has her talent been tapped the same way in Hindi films too till now? Thakur denies, “I haven’t got an opportunity like this, I will be very honest. I have been really trying hard to convince filmmakers that I have potential to do better, but I just have not got the opportunities. I have been very happy with whatever I have got, but now it’s like I have to ask for it ‘sir please koi achhi film hai toh de do na’.”

The 30-year-old doesn’t shy away from owning up to this, she continues. Thakur says there are some filmmakers who are placing their faith in her. “They are trying to work hard on me, and I too want to work hard on characters. Too many years have gown down the lane, just to convince them ‘yes, I deserve this’,” she shares with us.

Jersey, her Hindi release before Sita Ramam, didn’t meet the expectations at the box office. Some people said it because of multiple delay in it’s release. Thakur isn’t sure. “I don’t know what goes wrong, what’s right. As an actor, my effort is only to deliver my 100 percent performance. I hope one day my younger generation will watch this film to not just get entertained, but to study the characters. I want each and every character that I play to create history,” she signs off.