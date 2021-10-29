Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Mugdha Godse on 13 years of Fashion: It busted myths and prejudices about the fashion industry
bollywood

Mugdha Godse on 13 years of Fashion: It busted myths and prejudices about the fashion industry

Mugdha Godse, who transitioned into acting from modelling with this film, feels that before Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, people didn’t realise that the fashion industry is not what it seems from the outside.
Mugdha Godse in a still from Fashion.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 06:19 PM IST
By Juhi Chakraborty

When Fashion released in 2008, it showcased what goes on in the Indian fashion industry. Model-turned-actor Mugdha Godse feels that the film also helped shatter many ill notions people had about the business.

Talking the impact that Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, which clocks 13 years today, had, she says, “More than change, I can say that people understood what goes behind fashion industry. There were a lot of myths, confusions and prejudices about fashion industry [until then].”

Godse, who transitioned into acting with this film, feels that before Fashion, people didn’t realise that the fashion industry is not exactly what it looks like from the outside.

“They (public) got a little closer to the fashion industry. They understood the mindset and what the fashion world is all about. It is not a cakewalk that everything thought it to be,” she remarks.

On celebrating 13 years’ milestone of the film, the 35-year-old shares that she is blessed to be a a part of such a project.

“It is remembered and watched even 13 years on. People get back to it every day. I get so many messages almost every day from people who say that they are watching the film. It is still a hot favourite movie. It feels nice to be a part of a nice project and it is gratifying that people still remember my performance as model Janet Sequeira,” she adds.

Alongside Godse, the film also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut, who won the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively at the National Film Awards.

“It is a milestone films for many. I started my acting career with it and other female actors’ career reached greater heights with it. Everyone had something to gain from the film,” she ends.

