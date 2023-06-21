Mukesh Khanna continues protest against Adipurush, says 'whole team should be burnt alive at fifty degrees’

Actor Mukesh Khanna continues his protest against the release of Adipurush and has urged ‘the 100 crore Hindus of India’ to ‘wake up’ and join the protest to halt the release of this interpretation of Ramayana. He cursed the team of Adipurush by saying that they should be burnt alive at 50 degrees. (Also Read: Mukesh Khanna wonders why Saif Ali Khan played Raavan in Adipurush: ‘Isn’t there a better actor in the industry?')

Mukesh Khanna slams Manoj Muntashir and Bhushan Kumar for Adipurush

“They should not be forgiven. Yesterday, I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees,” Mukesh Khanna said in an interview to news agency ANI.

On Manoj Muntashir's explanation

In an interview to news agency ANI, Mukesh said, “Kehte hain Manoj Muntashir bahut bada writer hai. Maine follow kabhi nahi kia hai unko. Par unki bachkani baatein sunn ke mujhe bahut bura laga hai. Mujhe laga tha ki itne critcism ke baad jab poora Hindustan khada ho gaya toh ye mooh chhupaenge. But ye bole, ‘Valmiki ji ka version tha, fir uske baad mein Tulsidas ji ka version tha, fir uske baad mein Ramanand Sagar ji ka version tha. Ye mera version hai. Arey bhai, who the hell are you? Aap kya Valmiki ke upar hain jo bachcho ko bolenge ki purani baatein bhool jao, main jo bata raha hu wohi sahi hai?” (They say Manoj Muntashir is a big writer. I’ve never followed his work. But I've been disappointed by his childish explanations. I thought he'd save face when the whole country is criticising him. But he's defending his work by saying that after Valmiki, Tulsidas and Ramanand Sagar's versions, Adipurush is his own version. Is he above Valmiki that he'd ask the kids today to forget their past and assume what he's showing as accurate?).

On depiction of Hanuman and Rama

“Inhone Hanuman ko chamda pehna diya. Rama ko inhone chamde ke sandals pehna diye. Na Rama ki moochh ho sakti hai, na Krishna ki, na Vishnu ki. Hum bade huye hain unko dekh kar.” (They've made Hanuman and Rama wear leather. Rama, Krishna, Vishnu, none of them had moustache. We've grown up watching them.)

On Bhushan Kumar

Mukesh added that T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, who's co-produced Adipurush, is undoing all the good that his late father Bhushan Kumar did when he produced and popularized dozens of bhajan or Hindu devotional songs. “Aap jante hain T-Series ke karta dharta kaun the. Unhone Rama ke bhajan, sare devon ke bhajan itne popular kar diye the ki unki wohi cheez bikti thi. Khud baith ke bhajburan sunte the. Unka beta aaj ye Ramayana padhaega? Kya apne baap ki parampara ko aage badha raha hai ya uska naam kharab kar raha hai?” (You know the who founded T-Series. He made the bhajans of Rama and other gods so popular that those songs became the highest selling properties of T-Series. He used to sit and listen to bhajans himself. And now, his son is narrating this kind of Ramayana to everyone? Is he following in his father's footsteps or soiling his legacy?)

