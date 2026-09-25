Actor Mushtaq Khan worked in dozens of films over a decades-long career. But he came to be known best for his small role in Anees Bazmee's Welcome. In the film, his signature line about having a prosthetic line became iconic. Upon the actor's sudden death on Thursday, director Bazmee recalled their memories together and how that iconic line came to be.

Anees Bazmee recalls Mushtaq Khan in Welcome

Mushtaq Khan in a still from Welcome.

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Welcome, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Malika Sherawat, and Feroz Khan. The slapstick comedy was a box-office success. Mushtaq Khan played a member of Anil and Nana's gang. Speaking with ANI, Anees Bazmee recalled, “I didn't have any major role for Mushtaq Khan initially. I told him the same and shared that he would be standing behind the bodyguard, but assured him to do something. He loved me so much that he came.”

Days into the shoot, Mushtaq Khan told Anees that he still didn't have any lines, after which the director decided to develop a dedicated portion for the actor, saying he ‘sat through the night’ to write it. “I told Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor that they won't speak, but the man behind them will. They are such good actors, and they are my good friends. They readily agreed,” Anees Bazmee recalled.

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Deep Dive How did the iconic dialogue 'Meri ek taang nakli hai' come to be in the film Welcome? Anees Bazmee initially did not have any lines for Mushtaq Khan, but after he expressed his desire for a part, Bazmee worked through the night to create a dedicated portion, leading to the memorable dialogue. What impact did Mushtaq Khan's role in Welcome have on his career? Mushtaq Khan became widely recognized for his role in Welcome, particularly for the iconic dialogue, which fans often asked him to repeat, marking it as a significant highlight in his career. Why did Mushtaq Khan's health deteriorate despite earlier recovery from cancer? Mushtaq Khan's health declined because his lung cancer relapsed eight days prior to his hospitalization, leading to critical condition before his passing.

{{^usCountry}} That collaboration eventually produced the now-famous line: “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha.” The sequence became so memorable that Mushtaq Khan often said it became his signature. “I remember Mushtaq Khan told me some time back, ‘Believe me. I have done so many films, but people still recognise me. Wherever I go, they ask me to say the dialogue',” the filmmaker added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That collaboration eventually produced the now-famous line: “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha.” The sequence became so memorable that Mushtaq Khan often said it became his signature. “I remember Mushtaq Khan told me some time back, ‘Believe me. I have done so many films, but people still recognise me. Wherever I go, they ask me to say the dialogue',” the filmmaker added. {{/usCountry}}

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Mushtaq Khan dies

A veteran figure in the Indian film industry, Mushtaq Khan, breathed his last on Thursday evening. The late actor was reportedly battling lung cancer for a long period. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was placed in the ICU, where he died on Thursday.

His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to HT City. He said, “He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer.”

The actor's death saw a wave of tributes from industry friends and colleagues.