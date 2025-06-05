Muzammil Ibrahim spills the beans on dating Deepika Padukone for 2 years: Rickshaw rides to favourite songs

Actor Muzammil Ibrahim revealed in a recent interview that he dated Deepika Padukone for two years. While initially hesitant, he spoke the ins and outs of their relationship with Siddharth Kannan, going into detail about the ‘cute’ dates they would go on. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Muzammil Ibrahim says he deserved best debut award over Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya: ‘Even Shah Rukh Khan said so’) Deepika Padukone and Muzammil Ibrahim dated when they were models.

Muzammil Ibrahim reveals he dated Deepika Padukone

Muzammil was asked about his relationship with Deepika, and he seemed hesitant to speak about it, given that she’s married now. However, he clarified the timeline of their relationship, stating that they met when they were both models and she was by his side when he rose to stardom.

He said, “I was the first guy she met in Bombay, and she was my first serious relationship. I was in a bad relationship before that. She was very confident because she’s Prakash Padukone’s daughter, and articles would be written about her even then. She proposed to me but I broke it off with her later. I was a star at that time, she was a budding model. She’s a superstar now, nobody knows me.”

The dates Muzammil took Deepika on

Muzammil stated that they remained good friends a few years after they broke up and stayed in touch on the phone, but they haven’t talked anymore since her marriage. “When we dated, we were both kids, we would go on dates on a rickshaw in the rain, that was very cute. When I eventually bought a car, I was making more money than her, she was very happy. Neither of us had much money, but we were very happy. I even made my DJ friend play her favourite song on loop for one and a half hours on her birthday. My mom loved her a lot,” said the actor.

He stated that it never made him jealous to see her growth, and with maturity, he is happy to see her do well now. Muzammil commented on how Deepika has a loving husband in Ranveer Singh, and they even have a child together now, Dua, which she always dreamed of.

In 2003, Muzammil won the Gladrags Manhunt India pageant as Mr India. This is when he met Deepika. In 2004, he had to move his family to Mumbai from Kashmir due to insurgency. In 2007, he debuted as a lead with Dhokha. In 2009, he starred in Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, and in 2012, he starred in Will You Marry Me?. He recollected being the initial choice for Aditya Roy Kapur’s role in the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika. In 2020, he starred in the Hotstar series Special Ops.