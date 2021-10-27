My passion for acting stays intact: Anita Raj

Known for her performances, yesteryear actor Anita Raj refuses to slow down and wants to carry on acting.

“Acting for me was never a profession. In fact, it is my reason for existence and life. Things may have changed for good but my passion stays intact. Playing different characters and getting to play someone else is an exhilarating process and I love to be a part of it always,” says the Prem Geet, Ghulami and Thodi Life Thoda Magic actor.

Raj agrees that the entertainment industry has evolved for the better. “Certainly things have drastically changed over time. The entire film-making process has undergone an overhaul, and it is surely for good. Actors get more time to focus on each project, writers are more intuitive, and makers are fearlessly ready to dabble in subjects we couldn’t even think of. But then, today there are additional platforms to release the content irrespective of its length or cast. In our times, we used to work on 20-30 films at the same time and were on the go constantly, switching sets and characters,” she says.

“Surely it was a very tiring process then, not just for the lead actors but for the entire cast and crew. The younger lot today is more disciplined and way too smart. They know well how to keep pressure at bay though the competition today is irrationally high in comparison to our times,” the versatile actor further adds.

Currently, Raj is thrilled to rejoin the cast of her last TV show. “It is fun to go back on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni again though the star cast has changed as the story took a leap. But the team is very much the same so it’s like home coming for me,” she says.

Raj is health conscious too and tries not to skip her exercise regime. “I always take out time for self-care. I enjoy weight training and that’s what keeps me going. Moreover, staying hydrated and eating well is something we all should always follow,” she says.