Bollywood filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been enjoying a dream run at the box office. The film has emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever, surpassing the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid its successful box office run, the Ramayana team met Home Minister Amit Shah on November 26. Now, the film's producer, Namit Malhotra, has revealed the Home Minister's reaction to the film.

Amit Shah loved Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana

Namit Malhotra reveals Amit Shah's reaction to Ramayana. more less

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In an interview with Times Now, Namit spoke about his recent meeting with the Home Minister and revealed that Amit Shah had already watched the film in a theatre. Recalling his reaction, the producer said, "He was happy. He had watched the film personally. He said his granddaughter insisted a lot. That's how he watched it at a theatre in Ahmedabad. He said he loved it and really enjoyed the experience."

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Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor recently met the Home Minister during their visit to Delhi. The makers shared a video from the meeting, captioning it, “Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later, the Home Minister also shared pictures from the meeting and wrote, “Met with the team behind the film 'Ramayana' in New Delhi. Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Rama, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern cinematic technology.” About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the Home Minister also shared pictures from the meeting and wrote, “Met with the team behind the film 'Ramayana' in New Delhi. Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Rama, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern cinematic technology.” About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles, among others.

The film opened to largely positive reviews and has been receiving praise for its visual effects and scale, with some international audiences comparing it to The Lord of the Rings. However, it has also faced criticism over its portrayal of Sita as a warrior who fights monsters.

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The film opened to a bumper response and, in just 24 days, collected ₹1,814 crore worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹1,813 crore). With this, it became the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is now just behind Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, which collected ₹2,000 crore worldwide at the box office. Ramayana is the first instalment of a two-part epic, with the sequel scheduled for release in 2028.