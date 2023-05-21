Nandita Das misses Cannes, revisits memories: 'People seem to forget that it is festival of films and not of clothes'

After Vivek Agnihotri, actor and filmmaker Nandita Das has also mentioned that the Cannes Film Festival is about films and not fashion. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and walked down the memory lane by going through several throwback pictures from the festival over the years. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri reminds people Cannes Film Festival is about films and not fashion

Nandita Das shares old photos from Cannes Film Festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nandita shared her pictures clicked with several celebrities such as Divya Dutta, Rasika Dugal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek among others from their Cannes days. She wrote in the caption, “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it!

“Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018,” she concluded the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nandita's post arrived less than a day after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at people at Cannes. He had tweeted on Saturday, "Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Agreeing with him, actor Meera Chopra had commented, “Its very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year.. that it's become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks about what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. Believe me it's not the same for other countries. They've not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several celebrities were seen walking the red carpet at Cannes this year. From Aishwarya Rai to Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Diana Penty, several actors made news with their fashion choices. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Urvashi Rautela, Sapna Choudhary, Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and Kumar Sanu's singer daughter Shannon were also seen at the festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON