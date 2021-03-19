Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here
Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here

Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor has acted in more than 40 feature films in 10 different languages and won accolades for several performances.

Nandita Das on Thursday took to social media platform Instagram and shared a photo from her childhood. 51-year-old Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.

In the nostalgic post, the actor-director asserted that during her summer holidays in Odisha's Baripada, her father would give her and her cousins a 'katora cut hair style'.

In the post, she wrote, "#throwback to a time that I miss so much. Every summer holiday a month in Baripada, #odisha My cousins and I got a katora cut hairstyle by my father! The little boy is my brother!"

Reacting to this, actor Shabana Azmi said, "What is there for you to look so happy in that katori haircut ?!!! The face is same 2 same."

In 2020, Das, along with other actors, featured in a one-minute video on the rise in domestic violence cases during the lockdown and urged people to report such cases around them. “We didn’t realise that ‘Stay home, stay safe’ would be a luxury. But the irony of it should not be lost on us as many women battle the situation in their homes. Many are locked down with their violent perpetrator, with no escape,” she said.

Das has acted in more than 40 feature films in ten different languages and won accolades for several performances, including Fire (1996), Earth (1998), Bawandar (2000), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Azhagi (2002), Kamli (2006), and Before The Rains (2007).

Firaaq (2008) was her directorial debut that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and her second film as a director was Manto (2018).

