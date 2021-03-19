Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here
- Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.
Nandita Das on Thursday took to social media platform Instagram and shared a photo from her childhood. 51-year-old Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.
In the nostalgic post, the actor-director asserted that during her summer holidays in Odisha's Baripada, her father would give her and her cousins a 'katora cut hair style'.
In the post, she wrote, "#throwback to a time that I miss so much. Every summer holiday a month in Baripada, #odisha My cousins and I got a katora cut hairstyle by my father! The little boy is my brother!"
Reacting to this, actor Shabana Azmi said, "What is there for you to look so happy in that katori haircut ?!!! The face is same 2 same."
In 2020, Das, along with other actors, featured in a one-minute video on the rise in domestic violence cases during the lockdown and urged people to report such cases around them. “We didn’t realise that ‘Stay home, stay safe’ would be a luxury. But the irony of it should not be lost on us as many women battle the situation in their homes. Many are locked down with their violent perpetrator, with no escape,” she said.
Das has acted in more than 40 feature films in ten different languages and won accolades for several performances, including Fire (1996), Earth (1998), Bawandar (2000), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Azhagi (2002), Kamli (2006), and Before The Rains (2007).
ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm
Firaaq (2008) was her directorial debut that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and her second film as a director was Manto (2018).
Did you know Ranveer's grandmom was an actor, was given break by Raj Kapoor?
Priyanka invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her new Indian restaurant, Sona. Check it out here, and also see some of the signature dishes on the menu.
Sara is a 'susheel, sanskari, gharelu ladki' as she asks for marriage proposals
- Sara Ali Khan jokingly asked for prospective grooms after posing in Manish Malhotra's bridal collection. Check out her new pictures here.
Arjun says Parineeti is 'a slightly better version' of the person he met in 2011
- Actor Arjun Kapoor has reflected on reuniting with his old co-star Parineeti Chopra, on the much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Nandita Das shows off 'katora' haircut in throwback pic. See here
- Nandita Das posted a black and white picture that includes her along with her brother, Siddhartha Das, and cousins.
Even Tiger Shroff feels like not attending dance class sometimes, Hrithik reacts
- Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. But that is possible only because he works very hard on it. But there are days when he, too, does not feel like attending 'class'. Watch.
Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm
- Malaika Arora has shared a glimpse of her twerking skills on Instagram and her fans can't get enough of her.
Varun Dhawan can sprint like a pro, watch him race a friend in new video from AP
- Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, posted a video in which he was seen running uphill with a colleague and eventually beat him. Watch.
Priyanka gave Parineeti tips on how to get right look for Saina
Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real
- Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans if his expression in his latest picture is fake or real. He has shared an acting mantra regarding, too.
Fresh Covid wave grips Bollywood: What’s the way forward?
When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands
Mrunal Thakur: I never took the box office pressure as an actor
Hansal Mehta doesn't want 'unfair comparisons' between Big Bull and Scam 1992
- Hansal Mehta has noticed the comparisons between his show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, The Big Bull.
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to a 'lost hero of cinema', Sai Paranjpye
- Sai Paranjpye, filmmaker and writer best known for Chashme Buddoor and Sparsh, turned 83 on Friday and Kangana Ranaut shared a special message for her.