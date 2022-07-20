Naseeruddin Shah: When his views on Virat Kohli, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna proved he is the most fearless actor

Naseeruddin Shah turned 72 on Wednesday and continues to be one of the most gifted actors in the Hindi film industry. Just like his celebrated body of work which includes three (Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, Modern Love, Gehraiyaan) releases this year, the actor also remains in news for sharing his thoughts in the most unfiltered fashion. From commenting on issues bothering the country to criticising cricketer Virat Kohli’s behaviour on the field and questioning the contribution of Dilip Kumar in cinema, Naseeruddin has never shied away from expressing his thoughts in public. Here are a few instances when Naseeruddin spoke his heart out without a hint of fear:

Called Anupam Kher a sycophant

In 2020, Naseeruddin called Anupam Kher ‘a clown’ for being ‘very vocal’ in expressing his support for the ruling government. He told The Wire, "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood, he can’t help it.” Anupam in turn, called him ‘frustrated’ and said that no one takes him seriously. Also read: Naseeruddin Shah says he suffers from onomatomania, explains what it means

‘Dilip Kumar didn’t do enough apart from acting’

Naseeruddin claims to be a big fan of Dilip Kumar but feels the late actor didn’t do enough for cinema. In an op-ed in Indian Express after Dilip Kumar’s death last year, Naseeruddin wrote, "Some of those works doubtless will survive the test of time but, given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn’t do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart. He produced only one film, didn’t direct any (officially at least), never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn’t bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews."

'Rajesh Khanna was a very limited actor'

Naseeruddin had once blamed Rajesh Khanna as well for bringing in mediocrity to Hindi films but facing facing backlash for it, he later added that he should have realised that so many people love him, even as he refused to take back his words. He had told Hindustan Times in a 2016 interview, "It was the 70s when mediocrity came in Hindi films. That’s when the actor called Rajesh Khanna joined the industry. For all his success, I think Mr Khanna was a very limited actor. In fact, he was a poor actor. Intellectually, he wasn’t the most alert person I have ever met. His taste ruled the industry quality of the script, acting, music and lyrics deteriorated. Colour came in. You could make a heroine wear a purple dress and hero a red shirt, go to Kashmir and make a movie. You didn’t need a story.”

‘Virat Kohli is world’s worst behaved player'

Virat Kohli’s verbal spats with the opposite team often make headlines but it was Naseeruddin who went on to call him the ‘worst behaved’. He wrote in a Facebook post in 2018, “Virat K is not only the worlds best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way."

Asked Indian Muslims to embrace reform, modernity instead of barbarian values

In June this year, Naseeruddin condemned those who celebrated the return of Taliban in Afghanistan and asked Indian Muslims if they want ‘reform and modernity or ‘barbarian’ values. He said in a viral video, "Celebrations of the barbarians in some sections of the Indian Muslims is no less dangerous. Every Indian Muslim should ask themselves if they want reform and modernity in Islam or the barbarian values of the past few centuries. Indian Islam has always been different from the rest of the world. May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we don't even recognise it.”

Claiming big filmmakers are making propaganda films

Last year in September, Naseeruddin accused the government of encouraging filmmakers to make pro-government films. He told NDTV, “They also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly.” He added, "In Nazi Germany also this was attempted. Filmmakers who were outstanding, world class, were rounded up and asked to make films propagating the Nazi philosophy. The kind of big budget films that are coming. The big ones cannot disguise the jingoistic agenda.”

