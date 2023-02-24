Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya dance their hearts out, get romantic in unseen pics from wedding bash in Udaipur

Dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya seem to have had a blast during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. The couple have now shared new pictures from one of their wedding parties which had them rocking the dance floor in western outfits. They also struck romantic poses during the party. Also read: Watch Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during Christian wedding in Udaipur

While Hardik is seen in a black tee and trousers paired with a black and white animal print blazer, Natasa is seen in a white feather gown. Sharing the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts, they wrote, “cheers to us baby,” along with a heart emoji.

Two days before, Hardik and Natasa had shared pictures from a dance bash, probably their Sangeet night but were in different outfits. Sharing them on Instagram, they had captioned the pictures, “My dance partner for life.” While Hardik was in a black and white embroidered sherwani, Natasa was in a Manish Malhotra lehenga in grey and white.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic at another dance bash during their wedding celebrations.

Natasa and Hardik had a Christian wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day in Udaipur's Raffles. They also had a Hindu ceremony complete with a varmala ceremony and pheras. The couple danced down the aisle during the Christian ceremony for which Hardik decked up in a black suit and Natasa wore a white lace gown with a veil. Their two-year-old son Agastya also joined them on the aisle for a moment.

Later, they shared several pictures from their Hindu ceremony. They shared pictures in which Hardik put vermillion on Natasa's forehead and tied a mangalsutra around her neck. Hardik's brother and cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were seen taking part in the Hindu rituals. Hardik had worn an ivory sherwani for the ceremonies but Natasa changed outfits. She wore a lehenga for the varmala ceremony and a saree for the pheras. They also had a fun haldi and mehendi ceremony.

Sharing some pictures from her wedding photo shoot with Hardik and Agastya, Natasa had written on Instagram, “Living My Dream! Infinite Joy as Hardik and I look forward to a Future of Endless Love. It was absolutely magical to renew our vows in the presence of our family and friends.”

