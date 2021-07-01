On National Doctor’s Day, Bollywood actors saute the undying spirits of our healthcare personnel, who have worked tirelessly saving millions of lives during the Covid-19 crisis, while putting their own and their family’s well-being at stake.

Sonakshi Sinha

National Doctors’ Day: Bollywood stars salute the real heroes

Our doctors and healthcare workers are the real heroes who’ve fought relentlessly and guarded all of us through this pandemic. They’ve been fighting the raging war of Covid-19 with unmatched compassion and have been continually infusing hope within all of us. I want to thank each one of them for selflessly working towards humanity, saving lives while putting their own at risk is no joke. I salute each and everyone who did that for us.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

National Doctors’ Day: Bollywood stars salute the real heroes

Not just today, but every day we should celebrate all doctors and healthcare workers for their spirit and selfless care. No word has the power to describe the amount of hard work and sacrifices doctors have made in the last year and a half. I salute the white coat warriors for putting their lives at risk unconditionally in order to save the world. Thank you for your selfless and relentless services.

Divya Dutta

National Doctors’ Day: Bollywood stars salute the real heroes

It’ll never be enough to thank our biggest frontline workers, our doctors, who’ve scarified their lives, their families to be there for us. It’s scary to even think what would have happened if they weren’t around and for us. To be there 24/7 in those PPE kits , looking after people, saving lives, it’s a very tall feat and words won’t be enough to thank them. I respect doctors a lot. I’ve have been brought up in a family of doctors and so here’s my little gratitude and tribute to them.

Raveena Tandon

National Doctors’ Day: Bollywood stars salute the real heroes

Doctors have been the saviours of mankind in these tough times. With so much suffering around, it was them who ventured out and did all that they can do help other people. It is really them who are the real superheroes, our frontline workers. I salute them and thank them from the bottom of my heart for their selfless service.

Sonu Sood

National Doctors’ Day: Bollywood stars salute the real heroes

Doctors are the real heroes. In the first and then the second wave, they proved that they were the frontline heroes, like Army officers, who saved thousands and thousands of lives. Every individual in this country and across the globe, they should be thankful to doctors for guarding and protecting their families.

Shruti Haasan

National Doctors’ Day: Bollywood stars salute the real heroes

I just want to say a huge thank you to our doctors. I don’t think we know even two percent of what they’ve gone through emotionally, physically and mentally, during these testing times. I’ve lost a very dear friend due to Covid-19, and I know the people who were there taking care of those affected. It’s not easy and I can’t imagine what it must be like for the doctors. They just keep going with spirit and determination. They just say they’re doing their job, but it’s much more than that.