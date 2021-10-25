Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / National Film Awards 2021: 'Sushant Singh Rajput made us proud,' says Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari as film bags award
bollywood

National Film Awards 2021: 'Sushant Singh Rajput made us proud,' says Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari as film bags award

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore bagged the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards. Film director Nitesh Tiwari remembered Sushant during the ceremony.
Sushant was seen in two different looks in his last theatrical release, Chhichhore. Here, he is seen as the younger version of his character, with co-star Shraddha Kapoor as the two proudly show off their college certificates during the making of the film.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:30 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore bagged the award for the Best Hindi Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday. Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari received the award and dedicated it to Sushant and said that he 'made us proud'.

Talking about the actor during the event, Nitesh Tiwari dedicated the award to Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him." 

When the announcements were made in March this year, the film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram, “On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie.”

Read More: Chhichhore turns 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma remember Sushant Singh Rajput, say ‘you’ll be in our hearts forever’

RELATED STORIES

At India Today Mind Rocks 2019, Sushant had opened up about choosing Chhichhore. He had said, "Delhi College of Engineering ke itne saare memories the. Relive karne ka mann kar raha hai. (I have so many memories from Delhi College of Engineering, wanted to relive them) An important reason to do Chhichhore was, of course, great script and great director, but more than anything I wanted to relive my college days."

Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019, and marked Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant's first collaboration. Prateik Babbar, Siddharth Narayan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prashant Narayanan and Tushar Pandey played supporting roles in the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020. Chhichhore was his last commercially successful and critically acclaimed film that crossed the 100-crore mark. The film was Sushant's biggest hit ever.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhichhore chhichhore set chhichhore box office collection sushant singh rajput shoot pics nitesh tiwari
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP