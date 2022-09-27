Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Navratri 2022: 'Jai Mata Di'

The festive season is here. With Shardiya Navratri, the celebrations have started in every corner of the country. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in most of the states of India, and several celebs, including Shraddha Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor sent out Navratri wishes for their fans. ( Also read: Shilpa Shetty performs pooja to mark beginning of Navratri and sets goals for each day. Watch video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a selfie wearing white kurta and wrote, “Navratri day 1 – white for purity and innocence.” She used the hashtag ‘9 Ratri (nights) 9 Rang (colours)’ in her caption. Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga. The nine-day festival worships all the nine forms.

Bhavana Pandey shared pictures with her actor-husband Chunky Panday from their Navratri celebrations. She captioned her Instagram post, “Happy Navratras. Jai Mata Di. The most auspicious day and way to celebrate your birthday! Missing you Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday.” She can be seen sitting next to Chunky as they pray inside a temple. Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan shared pictures of him in different colours and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy and colourful Navratri."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon took to Instagram Stories to wish their fans. Alia shared a short dandiya clip and wrote, “Shubh Navratri (star emoji). Wishing you health, peace and prosperity." Meanwhile, Kriti shared a picture of a Goddess and wrote, “Sending your way good vibes, hope and love, Happy Navratri."

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon extend greetings to their fans on Navratri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Kapoor shared a glimpse of a dandiya scene from the film Tezaab and wished his fans. He captioned his Instagram video, “Happy Navratri to one and all! This time of the year always takes me back to this scene from Tezaab conceptualised so beautifully by N Chandra. I’ll never forget how smoothly and effortlessly we shot this entire dandiya scene in one night. One of my favorite memories of this happy festival.” Reacting to her video, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Papaji tussi great ho (You are great).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON