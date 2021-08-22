Navya Nanda plays big sister to Agastya on Raksha Bandhan: 'I'll always be your shoulder to nap on', mom Shweta replies

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to Instagram to post a picture on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She shared a throwback picture that also featured her brother, Agastya Nanda.

Sharing it, she wrote, "I’ll always be your shoulder to nap on #HappyRakhi." The picture showed the siblings in the backseat of a car, seemingly in deep sleep. Agastya was resting his head on Navya's shoulder.

While the picture evoked responses from many of their friends in the industry, their mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda had the best reply. She called her children 'posers'. She wrote in the comments section: "Such little posers. Pretend sleeping." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart stars, while fashion designer Vikram Phadnis wrote 'adorable'.

This is not the first time that Shweta and Navya have interacted on each other's posts. Some time back, Shweta had posted a picture of her kids cuddling each other and had written: "CUBS (a little grizzly but great cuddlers)." Reacting to it, Navya dropped a red heart emoji.

Navya is one of the founders of Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women. She is also a graduate of Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. She graduated last year.

While there has been constant chatter about whether or not she will join the film industry, Navya made it clear that she would join her family business, Escorts. Speaking to Vogue magazine earlier this year, she had said: "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Navya is quite active on Instagram and often shares posts with her family members. In a her recent interview to Her Circle, she had called her grandmother Jaya Bachchan her inspiration, adding that she can speak to her about anything. "My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine."