Navya Naveli Nanda masters casual chic in new photo from New York, Shanaya Kapoor calls her a ‘beauty’

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, nailed the casual chic look in her latest Instagram post. Her outfit -- a red top with an oversized black leather jacket and a pair of jeans -- was the perfect mix of comfort and style. She posed in a New York cafe, facing away from the camera.

In her caption, Navya simply used a number of exclamation marks. Her close friend, Shanaya Kapoor, could not stop gushing over the photo. She dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. In another comment, she wrote, “Beauty.”

The picture drew appreciation from Navya’s fans as well. “Drop dead gorgeous,” one wrote. “Pretty click,” another commented. “So beautiful and sweet smile,” a third wrote.

Unlike many of her famous family members, Navya has no inclination towards Bollywood. She is the co-founder of an online healthcare platform, Aara Health, and founder of Project Naveli, which hopes to bridge the gender gap in the country.

Navya, who made her Instagram account public a few months ago, frequently shares her views on the social media platform, from condemning Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans to applauding finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for ‘calling out sexism’ against a female journalist during a press conference.

Earlier this month, Navya hit out at a troll who questioned what her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, does for a living. “She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother,” the 24-year-old wrote in response to a comment on Instagram and added a smiley face emoticon.

Navya also shared a screengrab of the comment and wrote in an Instagram story, “Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”