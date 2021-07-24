Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda poses at home, mom Shweta Bachchan knows there's 'nothing better'. See pics
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda poses at home, mom Shweta Bachchan knows there's 'nothing better'. See pics

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has dropped a new picture of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya, too, has shared a picture on Instagram. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda seen in new pictures.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has posted a new picture of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shweta dropped a candid photo of Navya in which she can be seen smiling. She captioned the picture, "Jet setter Go getter Nothing better." The words are from the song One In A Million by Ne-yo.

In the picture, Navya Naveli Nanda is seen dressed in a pink t-shirt paired with pink pants and opted to keep her hair loose. She is seen sitting on a green couch as she was snapped.

Reacting to the picture, Navya dropped a red heart emoji and Shweta Bachchan Nanda responded with, "@navyananda your eloquence is mind shattering". Her father Nikhil Nanda also commented with red heart emojis.

Several celebs, as well as fans, also reacted to the photo in the comments section. Actor Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful". Designer Vikram Phadnis and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor posted a bunch of red heart emojis.

A fan wrote, "Stunning! Way to go ! God bless!" Another said, "Such a beauty! and I looove the work she is doing. " A third fan commented, "Beautiful. Just like her mama." "How stunning is she," reacted another.

Navya, who is the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan,shared a post on her Instagram account with an eye emoji as caption. In the picture, she is seen sitting on a chair wearing a plaid jacket over a white cardigan paired with light blue denim jeans and white sneakers.

Neetu posted, "beautiful" followed by a red heart emoji. Shweta wrote, "Smiles for miles. love u." Vikram Phadnis said, "Waaahhhhhh." One of her friends commented, "Literally this is what I meant!!!!"

Navya is a graduate of Fordham University. She has majored in digital technology and UX design. Unlike her grandparents, Navya doesn't aspire to be an actor but has plans to join her family business, Escorts.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta reveals 'one thing' she came to know only after mom Neena Gupta's book was released

Earlier, Navya had told Vogue magazine, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." She is one of the four founders of Aara Health. It is an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daughter shweta bachchan nanda shweta bachchan navya naveli nanda amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

bollywood

Angad Bedi reveals the person who will get to name his second baby with Neha Dhupia, had named Mehr too

PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:43 AM IST
bollywood

Hungama 2 movie review: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Paresh Rawal’s film is distressingly dated

UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:03 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes

Monica Lewinsky tweets about ‘strange thought’ she had on her 48th birthday

Dog popping balloons to bag a world record makes for a super sweet video

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP