Navya Naveli Nanda shares ‘aesthetic’ video of her playing piano, fan calls her ‘goddess’. Watch

On Wednesday, actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted a picture and a video on Instagram. Navya was seen playing a piano in the video.

Sharing a silhouette picture of herself, along with a video of her playing The Cinematic Orchestra's song To Build A Home on her piano, Navya captioned the post with a thought b emoji.

Photographer Rohan Shreshtha dropped a clapping hands emoji in the comments section. One fan commented, “To build a home. Played so beautifully." Another one said, “Very talented Navya." While one called her a 'goddess' and wrote, “You can do crochet work, you have some really aesthetic taste in photography and now you can also play piano? Goddess man. It's great to see that all that shine has not made you lost in stardom, it has actually brought the best version of you.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the eldest daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is her uncle. Navya's closest circle of friends include Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Unlike her grandparents and uncle, Navya had earlier opened up about not wanting to pursue a career in acting. She has said that she plans to join the family business. Navya is a graduate of Fordham University. Navya often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Navya is one of the co-founders of Aara Health, an organisation that promotes awareness towards women's health.

