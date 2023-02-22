Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamaas accuses him of 'buying' his way out of trouble after house help episode

Shamaas Nawab Siddiqui, brother of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has accused him of 'buying' his house help's clarification after she apologised to the actor over her recent video. Nawazuddin's house help, Sapna Robin Masih, in a teary-eyed video, had earlier claimed that the actor had ‘abandoned’ her in Dubai. Following that, in another video, she now said that the earlier statement was false and she had said it under pressure. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut is feeling bad for Nawazuddin Siddiqui amid his house row with wife)

Reacting to the developments, Shamaas took to Twitter and shared an article regarding Sapna's change of statement. He tweeted in Hindi, "Scripted hai yeh (smiling face with smiling eyes emoji). Kitno ko kharidoge? Bank balance khatam na ho jaaye, aapka toh kaam bhi choupat hai aur ruki filmon ke kaaran film industry ka 150 Cr atka rakha hai. Sahi hai, kabadi, dalle aur bakre bechne waale hi isko haankte huye narak mein lekar jaayenge (This is scripted. How many people will you buy? Your bank balance might get exhausted. Now your work is also messed up and ₹150 crore of the film industry has been stuck due to stalled films. That's right - only those who sell junk, middlemen will take him to hell)."

In a video shared by Times Now, Sapna said in Hindi, "I don't want bad things to happen to you (Nawazuddin). I know you are really good. For this, I'm really really sorry. The video that you saw on social media, I'm really sorry about that. I'm so sorry, sir. The case that madam did was a false one. I don't want any action against you...I am so sorry Nawaz sir. My mistake is not forgivable but I fold my hands and apologise to you."

As per DNA, Shamaas directed Nawazuddin in his debut film Bole Chudiyan. However, the two brothers had a tiff during the film’s production. As per the report, Nawazuddin didn't promote the film well with Shamaas even accusing him of sabotaging the film.

The problems between Nawazuddin and his wife Aaliyah, reportedly, started when she returned from Dubai to Mumbai with their children. Following that, Aaliyah had an argument with Nawazuddin's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. She filed an FIR against Aaliya who later said that she was being harassed at home and was denied access to bathroom and food.

A few days ago, Aaliya Siddiqui shared a video on Instagram in which Nawazuddin stood outside the gate of his bungalow and spoke with her. Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2011. They are parents to two children--daughter Shora and son Yaani.

