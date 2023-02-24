Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife cries in video, accuses actor of trying to steal her kids: 'Wo buzdil baap hai, ek maa ko...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui shared a video on Instagram on Friday, in which she accused the actor of trying to ‘steal’ her kids away from her by filling a custody case against her in court. She also said she has filed a rape case 'with proof' against the actor. Aaliya cried in the video as she spoke about her children, and accused Nawazuddin of 'misusing his power' to 'steal' them. She alleged that they did not even know what a father was as the actor was never involved in their upbringing. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamaas accuses him of 'buying' his way out of trouble after house help episode

The estranged couple shares two children – daughter Shora and son Yaani. While sharing details of a custody case filed by the actor in court, Aaliya said in the video about Nawazuddin, "Jisne na kabhi bacho ko mehsoos hi nahi kiya, na pet me aur na hone ke baad mehsoos kiya... usko yeh nahi pata bache kaise bade ho gaye... isko kuch nahi pata, woh bacho ko mujhse cheen ke aaj apne power se ye dikhana chahta hai ki wo bahut acha baap hai. Woh acha baap nahi, buzdil baap hai ki ek maa se uske bache cheen raha hai... apni power ko misuse kar raha hai (This man has never been a father to our children, before or after their birth. He has no idea how the kids grew up, but today he wants to steal them from me to show that he is a good father. He is not a good father, but a coward as he wishes to steal a mother's children from her by misusing his power)..."

Aaliya held back tears as she accused Nawazuddin of trying to steal her children, and said, "Tum apne paise se kitne logo ko khareed lo, mere bache nahi cheen sakte tum mujhse... mujhse bache cheen ke kahan rakhega unhe? Mere bache kya reh lenge iske saath? Mere bacho ko toh pata bhi nahi baap kya hota hai (You can buy people with your money but you cannot steal my children. Where will you keep them? Will they stay with you? They don't even know what a father is)..."

She wrote about Nawazuddin and his family in her caption in Hindi, "A great actor, who tries to be a great human being often! A heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this man keeps quiet. Rape complaint (with proof) was filed at Versova police station yesterday. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go into these heartless hands."

Last month, Aaliya's lawyer had said that Nawazuddin and his family ‘ensured no food, bathroom is given to his client'. Nawazuddin's lawyer had recently also claimed that Aaliya was still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

