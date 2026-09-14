Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he got 200 scripts and blank cheques after Gangs of Wasseypur 2 but he rejected all; here's why

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2 catapulted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to fame. The actor recently revealed that he began feeling like a star after the film’s critical success. In a recent interview with NDTV, Nawazuddin recalled receiving as many as 200 scripts after Gangs of Wasseypur 2 was released. However, instead of rushing into his next project, the actor chose not to sign any of them, waiting for the right role. Over the years, Nawazuddin has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry, earning critical acclaim for his performances across several films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about life after Gangs of Wasseypur 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in both independent films and mainstream entertainers.

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Talking about life after Gangs of Wasseypur 2, he admitted that he felt like a star after the film and said, "After the release of Gangs of Wasseypur 2, I received at least 200 scripts. Blank cheques were lying on my table. People would say, 'Here's the script, and here's a blank cheque. Write whatever amount you want and give us whatever dates are available.'"

He added, "I didn't pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn't like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one. I was already used to waiting for work for years, so I thought I could wait another two or three years rather than sign something in haste." However, the actor revealed that he did not have to wait too long and soon started getting work.

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{{^usCountry}} Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Faizal Khan in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2. The character, initially portrayed as a laid-back and seemingly aimless man, gradually transforms into a ruthless gangster after enduring personal losses and betrayal. His intense performance became one of the highlights of the film. Released in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 continued the story of the Khan and Qureshi families’ decades-long rivalry and was widely praised for its writing, performances and gritty portrayal of crime in Dhanbad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Faizal Khan in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2. The character, initially portrayed as a laid-back and seemingly aimless man, gradually transforms into a ruthless gangster after enduring personal losses and betrayal. His intense performance became one of the highlights of the film. Released in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur 2 continued the story of the Khan and Qureshi families’ decades-long rivalry and was widely praised for its writing, performances and gritty portrayal of crime in Dhanbad. {{/usCountry}}

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About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent and upcoming movies

Nawazuddin was last seen in the film Main Actor Nahin Hoon, which was released in cinemas on May 8. While his performance was highly appreciated, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. He will next be seen in Tumbbad 2, which also stars Alia Bhatt in a key role.

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Hindustan Times reported in March 2026 that Tumbbad 2 is being mounted on a much larger scale than the 2018 original. A massive 7–8-acre set is being built in Mumbai, with an entire city being created for the film’s first schedule. The sequel is reportedly being made on a budget of around ₹100 crore, making it one of the biggest horror films to come out of Bollywood.

Production began on April 7, 2026, under the direction of Adesh Prasad. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 3, 2027, carrying the tagline, “Pralay Aayega.”