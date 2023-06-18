Aaliya Siddiqui admits her identity is limited to being a star-wife: ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked me to come to Bigg Boss’

Aaliya Siddiqui, who is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, has admitted that her identity is limited to being Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. Salman Khan kickstarted the second season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday. The new season also marks his digital debut. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife opens up about new man in her life)

Nawaz on Aaliya's participation

Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

When host Salman Khan asked Aaliya about Nawazuddin's reaction to her participation in the show, she said, "Nawaz supported me in this decision and also chose to take care of our children. He only asked me to do Bigg Boss OTT 2."

When she made her entry in the reality show, Aaliya said in her introduction, "My identity has always been being a star wife. When there is no respect in your relationship, that relationship weakens. I know with what difficulties I have spent last 19 years. When there is no one to listen inside, then you scream it outside and I did the same. I want to end all the troubles I have had in my married life and that’s why I am in Bigg Boss.”

Aaliya and star wife tag

She added, “I agree I am known as a star wife. I have never denied that. So many problems cropped up in my marriage that I wanted to make something of my own. Bigg Boss OTT 2 provided me the perfect platform to create that identity of my own.”

Aaliya and Nawaz

Over the past few months, Aaliya has been featuring in various media reports, It all began when she filed cases against Nawazuddin, his brother and his mother. She had accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family of harassment at the time of separation.

Earlier this month, she claimed the actor had thrown her and their two children – daughter Shora, 12, and son Yaani, 7 – out of his Mumbai house. The fights settled down after Nawazuddin filed a defamation suit against Aaliya. The two are said to have reached a settlement amid the property dispute.

