Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya responds after woman asks her to change surname

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has responded to an Instagram user who asked her to change her surname. Recently, taking to Instagram Aaliya penned a note. She also shared a picture with a person. In the photo, she and her friend leaned towards each other and smiled for the camera. They were at a restaurant and met for coffee. (Also Read | Weeks after feud with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wife Aaliya Siddiqui introduces new ‘friend’)

Aaliya pens note

Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce last year from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aaliya, sharing the picture, wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

Her followers' reactions

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Surname change karlijye aap (Change your surname)." Aaliya replied, "Bohot jaldi (Very soon)." A fan wrote, "Yes everyone has a right to stay happy, wish you all the love and happiness in life, stay blessed." A comment read, "Good to see you found peace, God bless."

Aaliya Siddiqui on her name

In March this year, Aaliya shared a picture of herself on Instagram and talked about her name. A part of the caption read, "As far as my name *Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui* is concerned, it is only for few days and once I will be officially divorced, I will be coming back to original and previous identity and I will be permanently and officially changed my name to Miss Anjana Kishore Pandey from Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui."

Aaliya and Nawazuddin fight

Nawazuddin and Aaliya were embroiled in a matrimonial dispute for some time now. They are parents to two children--daughter Shora (12) and son Yaani (7). Aaliya had accused the actor of abandoning their kids. Nawazuddin had claimed that Aaliya had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and this was affecting their education as they were not attending school.

