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Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam tries to hold together a fantasy film that thinks big, but barely makes sense

Nayyi Navelli movie review: Yami Gautam's film blends mythology and comedy but loses its way in an overstuffed, confusing screenplay.

Updated on: Oct 16, 2026, 15:11:31 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Nayyi NavelliCast: Yami Gautam, Addinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita VashishtDirector: Balaji MohanRating: 2.5 Stars

Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam Dhar brings presence and emotional range, but cannot overcome the film’s weak writing.
Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam Dhar brings presence and emotional range, but cannot overcome the film’s weak writing.

The promotional material for Nayyi Navelli had one thing repeatedly mentioned: “Think big!” And so, with plenty of hope, I walked in to watch the film, only to walk out wondering if the makers themselves had missed the memo.

What is the story of Nayyi Navelli?

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma, the film’s narrative is all over the place. Set in Meerut, it revolves around a man who accuses his bhabhi (played by Yami Gautam Dhar) of being a witch, even while her husband and in-laws are fond of her. One day, her husband transforms into a monster, and we are told that it is all linked to Kaal Sheel, a mysterious stone dating back to the Treta Yuga. What follows is a heavy blend of mythology with humour.

The biggest problem is the screenplay, which lacks clarity and direction. The film begins abruptly, leaving the viewer struggling to make sense of the events unfolding on screen. The narrative is further weighed down by a family of eccentric characters, most of whom alternate between delivering random one-liners and breaking into unnecessary shouting. The humour rarely feels organic, while the constant commotion does little to advance the story. At times, the film feels less like a tightly written screenplay and more like an improvised series of scenes that have been strung together incoherently. The interval point feels like the film's climax, and not in a good way.

Deep Dive

What is the story of Nayyi Navelli?

Set in Meerut, the film follows a woman accused of being a witch whose husband transforms into a monster. The events are linked to Kaal Sheel, a mysterious stone dating back to the Treta Yuga, in a story blending mythology and comedy.

Why has Nayyi Navelli been described as confusing?

The review says the screenplay begins abruptly and piles on eccentric characters, subplots and prolonged comic sequences. The humour often feels forced, and the story lacks clarity and direction.

How is Yami Gautam's performance in Nayyi Navelli?

Yami Gautam brings presence and emotional range, and the review says she does much of the heavy lifting. However, the weak story and screenplay limit her performance.
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Among the performances, it's left to Yami to do the heavy lifting here. And she does well, to an extent. Without a solid story, how much can you expect an actor to really perform? She has the presence and the emotional range, just not the material to make them both shine. The rest of the entire cast is strictly okay.

Movie Review
Nayyi Navelli
2.5/5
Horror Comedy
Set in Meerut, it revolves around a man who accuses his bhabhi of being a witch, even while her husband and in-laws are fond of her.&nbsp;
Director
Balaji Mohan
Cast
Yami Gautam, Addinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht
Verdict
Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas.

The background score by GV Prakash Kumar helps occasionally, but also tends to get a bit loud. And the music, again by him, doesn't stand out.

The story is heavily reliant on VFX, and that is decent.

The Verdict

Overall, Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas. The screenplay needed sharper writing, yet it keeps piling on subplots and eccentric characters, hoping that something will eventually click. Yami tries to hold things together, but even her performance cannot compensate for the narrative's shortcomings. 'Nayyi Navelli' may mean something new, but there is precious little that's fresh about the film itself.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.

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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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