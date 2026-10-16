Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam tries to hold together a fantasy film that thinks big, but barely makes sense

Nayyi NavelliCast: Yami Gautam, Addinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita VashishtDirector: Balaji MohanRating: 2.5 Stars

Nayyi Navelli review: Yami Gautam Dhar brings presence and emotional range, but cannot overcome the film’s weak writing.

The promotional material for Nayyi Navelli had one thing repeatedly mentioned: “Think big!” And so, with plenty of hope, I walked in to watch the film, only to walk out wondering if the makers themselves had missed the memo.

What is the story of Nayyi Navelli?

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Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma, the film’s narrative is all over the place. Set in Meerut, it revolves around a man who accuses his bhabhi (played by Yami Gautam Dhar) of being a witch, even while her husband and in-laws are fond of her. One day, her husband transforms into a monster, and we are told that it is all linked to Kaal Sheel, a mysterious stone dating back to the Treta Yuga. What follows is a heavy blend of mythology with humour.

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The biggest problem is the screenplay, which lacks clarity and direction. The film begins abruptly, leaving the viewer struggling to make sense of the events unfolding on screen. The narrative is further weighed down by a family of eccentric characters, most of whom alternate between delivering random one-liners and breaking into unnecessary shouting. The humour rarely feels organic, while the constant commotion does little to advance the story. At times, the film feels less like a tightly written screenplay and more like an improvised series of scenes that have been strung together incoherently. The interval point feels like the film's climax, and not in a good way.

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Deep Dive What is the story of Nayyi Navelli? Set in Meerut, the film follows a woman accused of being a witch whose husband transforms into a monster. The events are linked to Kaal Sheel, a mysterious stone dating back to the Treta Yuga, in a story blending mythology and comedy. Why has Nayyi Navelli been described as confusing? The review says the screenplay begins abruptly and piles on eccentric characters, subplots and prolonged comic sequences. The humour often feels forced, and the story lacks clarity and direction. How is Yami Gautam's performance in Nayyi Navelli? Yami Gautam brings presence and emotional range, and the review says she does much of the heavy lifting. However, the weak story and screenplay limit her performance.

{{^usCountry}} The second half thankfully picks up pace, introducing some interesting backstories that add some depth to the narrative. However, the respite is short lived, as Nayyi Navelli soon falls back into the same trap of excess. The film struggles with restraint, stretching subplots and comic sequences well beyond their natural length. A track involving the marriage of a much older woman to a younger man, for instance, is given a lot of screen time without adding much to the narrative. If the intention is to extract a laugh or two, well, the sequence proves to be too flat to elicit even a chuckle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second half thankfully picks up pace, introducing some interesting backstories that add some depth to the narrative. However, the respite is short lived, as Nayyi Navelli soon falls back into the same trap of excess. The film struggles with restraint, stretching subplots and comic sequences well beyond their natural length. A track involving the marriage of a much older woman to a younger man, for instance, is given a lot of screen time without adding much to the narrative. If the intention is to extract a laugh or two, well, the sequence proves to be too flat to elicit even a chuckle. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the performances, it's left to Yami to do the heavy lifting here. And she does well, to an extent. Without a solid story, how much can you expect an actor to really perform? She has the presence and the emotional range, just not the material to make them both shine. The rest of the entire cast is strictly okay.

Movie Review Nayyi Navelli 2.5/5 Horror Comedy Set in Meerut, it revolves around a man who accuses his bhabhi of being a witch, even while her husband and in-laws are fond of her. Director Balaji Mohan Cast Yami Gautam, Addinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht Verdict Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas.

The background score by GV Prakash Kumar helps occasionally, but also tends to get a bit loud. And the music, again by him, doesn't stand out.

The story is heavily reliant on VFX, and that is decent.

The Verdict

Overall, Nayyi Navelli is a film that mistakes excess for entertainment and confusion for complexity. Its basic storyline offers enough scope for a blend of mythology and comedy, but the execution fails to do justice to the ideas. The screenplay needed sharper writing, yet it keeps piling on subplots and eccentric characters, hoping that something will eventually click. Yami tries to hold things together, but even her performance cannot compensate for the narrative's shortcomings. 'Nayyi Navelli' may mean something new, but there is precious little that's fresh about the film itself.