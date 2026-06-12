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NCDRC stays proceedings against Salman Khan in 'misleading' pan masala ad case

NCDRC stays proceedings against Salman Khan in 'misleading' pan masala ad case

Jun 12, 2026 01:25 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a temporary relief for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has stayed proceedings initiated against him before a District Consumer Commission in a complaint related to an allegedly misleading pan masala advertisement.

NCDRC stays proceedings against Salman Khan in 'misleading' pan masala ad case

The commission passed the interim order while hearing an appeal challenging directions issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kota regarding the verification of the opposite parties' signatures, including Khan.

A bench comprising President Justice A P Sahi and member Bharat Kumar Pandya issued notice to complainant Indra Mohan Singh alias Honey and stayed further proceedings before the district commission.

In its June 10 order, the NCDRC said, "In view of what has been urged and noticed by us hereinabove as also the orders passed by the High Court of Rajasthan, it would be appropriate to issue notice to the respondent no.1/complainant calling upon him to answer this appeal".

The commission observed that the appeal raised substantial questions regarding the jurisdiction exercised by the district forum and the manner in which the proceedings had been conducted.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on June 22.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national consumer disputes redressal commission Salman Khan salman khan
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