Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neelam Kothari on being picked on for her ‘twang’ accent: 'I don't care, it's inherent'
bollywood

Neelam Kothari on being picked on for her ‘twang’ accent: 'I don't care, it's inherent'

Neelam Kothari admitted that she does get picked on for her accent with people asking why it has not changed despite her living in Mumbai for so many years.
Neelam Kothari in a still from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The actor has said that she has been often picked on for her accent.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 07:10 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Neelam Kothari has finally answered the numerous questions regarding her accent, stressing that it is inherent. Neelam's accent has grabbed attention all throughout her acting career and continued to be a topic of discussion even after she quit the film industry. Many have asked questions about how she picked up the unique way of speaking, which sounds like a mixture of a variety of accents. Her distinct accent became the talk of the town once again when she appeared in Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in November 2020. Also Read: Neelam reveals father hid her movie offer for months: 'You'll never join films'

Neelam recently admitted that she does get picked on for her accent with people asking why it has not changed despite her living in Mumbai for so many years. However, she noted that she does not care about these comments as her accent is inherent and not something that bothers her.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla for the Woman Up series, Neelam explained how she caught her "twang" accent. She said, "I wasn’t born with this accent. In Hong Kong, I went to a British school. Then from Hong Kong, I moved to Bangkok, and then I went to an American school. So that’s why people say where she gets this accent from. It’s a twang. It’s a mix of American, British I mean."

RELATED STORIES

 

The actor pointed out that the way she speaks has been the same since the early days of her acting career. She said, "So, have I been picked? I mean people have picked on me. They have said you know ‘oh the accent is still you know with her after so many years.’ I mean it's just an inherent thing. Now if you watch my interviews you know back in the 80s and if you watch my interviews today, I think I speak the same way. I don’t care. Honestly, I don’t care because it is something which I mean... you know, it's inherent.”

Neelam was last seen on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. The second season of the show is expected to stream sometime this year, although no official date has been announced yet.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
neelam kothari samir soni fabulous lives of bollywood wives
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP