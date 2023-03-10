Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik's old pics shared by Masaba Gupta; fans react: 'Stars of Hindi cinema'

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has shared a collage of old pictures featuring mother-actor Neena Gupta, actor Anupam Kher, and late actor Satish Kaushik. All the actors were young in the monochrome photo. Masaba Gupta simply shared the photo collage on Instgaram without a caption. (Also Read | When Satish Kaushik proposed marriage to Neena Gupta after she got pregnant with Masaba)

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Satish ji as Calendar was such a refreshing addition and I learned how large-hearted he was when I saw an interview with Neenaji... Neena ji mentioned how he had come forward to help her when Masaba needed admissions in school and there were some challenges." Another person said, "The stars of Hindi cinema. A complete brilliance together." Another comment read, “We lost such a versatile actor.”

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Masaba shared an old picture featuring Neena Gupta and Satish, from the movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. In the photo, both the actors looked at someone behind the camera. Masaba wrote, "Rest in peace Kaushik uncle-you gave mom the greatest gift...your kindness through all those years-will miss you (red heart emoji)."

Earlier on Thursday, Neena posted an emotional video while she bade adieu to her friend Satish. Speaking in Hindi, Neena said, "Friends, I woke up to very sad news today. There's only one person in this world, who called me 'Nancy' and I used to call him 'Kaushikan'. Our friendship goes back to college days in Delhi."

She also added, "Very old bond... Whether we met or not... He is no more. It's very sad and scary. It's a tough time for his wife Shashi and little daughter Vanshika. May God give them strength to tide them over this situation. I am always with them. What more can I say?" Neena captioned the video, "Goodbye Kaushikan." Neena in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh revealed that Satish had proposed to her once when she was pregnant with Masaba.

Satish Kaushik died on Thursday in Delhi at the age of 67. He was an actor, writer, director, and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai, among many others.

