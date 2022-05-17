Neena Gupta in talks with filmmakers for her biopic, says she hasn't thought about lead actor yet

Senior actor Neena Gupta recently revealed that she is in conversations with people who have taken interest in adapting her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh into a film. Last year Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta's memoir which took almost 20 years to complete as the Badhaai Ho actor wasn't sure about it initially. (Read also: Masaba Gupta says she has five people to hand her water: 'We are privileged, should be open about it')

From talking about the challenges of raising her daughter Masaba Gupta alone as a single mother to her first marriage that lasted for a year, Neena opened up about several unknown details for an unfiltered peek into her life, beyond stardom. The book was a great hit and might debut on the big screen soon.

While Neena Gupta is yet to finalise plans for the biopic, she told Indian Express that she just had her first meeting to discuss the film proposal. "Let’s see what happens,” she said and further added that she has no actor in mind to essay her in the film. "My opinion doesn’t matter. The producer will decide who is fit for it. I cannot interfere in it and I have not even thought about it yet,” she explained.

Talking about the autobiography, she previously told Hindustan Times, “The media doesn’t know me. Nobody knows the real me. Aur main koi acting nahin kar rahi. I’m talking about the story of my life, which is narrated by me and not the media. This is pure out of my heart. So jahan meri zindagi mein drama hai, wahan bata diya, aur jahan nahin, wahan pe chhod diya. Jhoota drama thodi laungi (So I included the dramatic bits and the non dramatic bits too. I can't make anything up).”

Neena Gupta will be next seen in Panchayat 2 alongside Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, it will release on May 20, on Amazon Prime.

