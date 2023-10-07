Neena Gupta says ‘finally hum VIP ho gaye hain’ as she chills in reserve lounge at Goa airport. Watch

Days after sharing a video about being denied access to the VIP lounge at Bareilly airport, Neena Gupta has now shared a video to express happiness on being allowed in the VIP lounge at Goa airport. Sharing a new video from a new lounge, Neena wrote on Instagram, “Ho gaee ji ho gaee (It's done now).” Also read: Neena Gupta denied entry to reserved lounge at Bareilly airport: ‘Mujhe laga mai VIP hoon’

Neena Gupta's new video

Neena Gupta at Goa airport's VIP lounge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows Neena in a white floral dress as she enters a VIP lounge at the Goa airport. She gets seated on a sofa in excitement and says, “Finally Goa airport mein, VIP lounge mein humko bidhaya gaya hai, to hum VIP ho gaye hain (Finally, I have been made to sit in VIP lounge so now I am a VIP).”

Thanking the manager and one more employee who gave her cue about mentioning his name in the video, Neena said, “The flight got late at night and I wanted to eat so he made me sit here. Thank you.”

Fans react to Neena's video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Archana Puran Singh commented on the video, “Hahahaha too cute.” Soni Razdan also wrote, “What a nice lounge.” A fan said, “Voicing on social platform has always worked for you Ma'am.” Another wrote, “I m so so so happy plz hamari mam ka ache se khyal rakho thank you apka Dil se jinhone mam ko vip lounge diya (please take good care of her, thank you to the one who brought her to the VIP lounge).” A fan also wrote, “For me you are V VIP. Love you as an actor and more than that as a person.” “You are so adorable,” wrote another. A comment also read: “Happy for you...You deserve it Neena ji.. App hamaare Hearts ke bhi VIP ho (you are a VIP in our heart).”

What happened at the Bareilly airport

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two days back, Neena had shared a video from the Bareilly airport as she sat outside the VIP lounge. She said, "I thought the reserved lounge was for VIPs, and I thought I was one, but I am yet to become a VIP. I need to work hard a lot more to become a VIP.”

Neena has already appeared in four films and one web series this year. After films like Shiv Shastri Balboa, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Lust Stories 2 and Ishq-e-Nadaan, she was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's thriller web series, Charlie Chopra.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON