Neena Gupta shares new picture from Mukhteshwar home, is waiting for things to 'get better'. See here

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic rages across the country, actor Neena Gupta on Thursday shared a post telling her fans that she is waiting for everything to get better. Taking to Instagram, she shared a candid picture of herself sitting on a couch as her face wore a sombre look, with Mila, her pet dog, near her. She captioned her post, "Waiting kab sab theek hoga (Waiting for when everything will get better)."

Reacting to the post, actor Divya Seth Shah wrote in the comments section, "Bahut jald hum saath honge." One of her fans wrote, "Tensions no lo ji gupta jii." Another said, "Kitna sukoon hoga wahan by the nature....you are blessed you could stay away from all the mess outside. Best you can do is .....in your peace....put in some strong prayers. Never know who gets a timely help coz of your conviction in your prayer." A third wrote, "That's a Lovely candid shot..loved it.. serene.. looking at it ..brings vibes of things getting to settle down soon."

The actor has been keeping her fans updated from her Mukteshwar home where she flew after the lockdown was imposed in Mumbai. Recently, she had said on Instagram that she tries to do something or the other to soothe her mind amid the trying times. On Thursday she also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of white roses from her garden and gave a glimpse of her baking skills.

Neena Gupta shared a picture of white roses from her garden.

Neena Gupta gave a glimpse of her baking skills.

Last week, she had dropped a video in which she was seen playing Mila's ball. Sharing the clip, she said in Hindi, "She (Mila) wants to come out because I've started playing with her favourite ball and she wants it. Look what she has done with the ball by biting and chewing on it. During these trying times, I have to do something to soothe my mind. When I'm upset I do something or the other to make myself feel better. So I thought let me play with Mila's ball today. Have to do something."

Neena and her daughter Masaba Gupta in 2020 featured in a Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Fans will see her next in Sardar Ka Grandson, a Netflix film.