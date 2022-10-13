Neeraj Chopra dances with Ranveer Singh at awards show, poses with Allu Arjun in Pushpa style

Neeraj Chopra was seen sharing special moments with actors Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun at a recent event. Videos of Ranveer dancing with the Olympic champion on stage were shared online. A clip of Neeraj with Arjun at the event was also shared on fan pages. Also read: Ranveer Singh touches Nana Patekar's feet, kisses and hugs him on stage at awards event in Mumbai

Ranveer was honoured with an award at the event on Wednesday. The actor was given the award by former cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer had played the lead in the film 83, based on India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer and Kapil also presented Neeraj with an award.

Videos of the athlete and the actor’s banter on stage at the CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2022 awards ceremony were shared on social media. While on stage, Ranveer said, “I think Neeraj himself will act in his own biopic. Neeraj Chopra, in and as, Neeraj Chopra.” In the clip, the actor also taught Neeraj some dance moves from one of his songs from 83. While Neeraj looked hesitant at first, he later joined Ranveer as the two danced in-sync on stage as Kapil looked on and the audience cheered.

At one point, Ranveer even lifted Neeraj in his arms before giving him a hug. The actor also told Neeraj in Hindi, “You are the main dancer, I am your back-up dancer.” Reacting to Neeraj’s dance, a fan tweeted, “You rock Neeraj, dil kush hogya (I feel so happy).”

Neeraj also met actor Allu Arjun at the event. As the two smiled for photos, Neeraj posed with Arjun's hand gesture from Pushpa: The Rise, in which he is seen rubbing his chin. The actor too joined him and they posed with Pushpa hand gesture. Neeraj also told Arjun in Hindi, “You can pose like you are doing a javelin throw, I will pose with the Pushpa hand gesture. It was so good.”

Recently, Ranveer shared a video with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, popularly known as Shaq. The actor showed him how to dance to the electric Khali Bali from his movie Padmaavat. Sharing the video, he had written, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.”

