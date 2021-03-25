Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu shares old video on Rishi Kapoor's 11th month prayer meet: 'Felt like sharing moments from our last trip to NYC'
Neetu shares old video on Rishi Kapoor's 11th month prayer meet: 'Felt like sharing moments from our last trip to NYC'

Neetu Kapoor shared a warm throwback video with Rishi Kapoor from their last trip to New York. The actor died in April 2020, fighting cancer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor had posted this picture in March last year, a month before his passing away.

Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback video with her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor on his 11th month prayer meet on Thursday. It was from their last trip to New York City. Rishi died in April 2020.

Sharing the video, Neetu wrote: "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." The video shows Neetu and Rishi enjoying an evening out in New York City. At one point, while Neetu records the clip, he says: "Usko dikhao na, show this. What are showing me?" Rishi also sings along. It is not clear what it is that Rishi wants Neetu to show but what is evident is that both are having a good time.

Their daughter Riddhima also posted a picture of all of them together - Rishi, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Samara. Sharing it, she wrote: "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts." Ekta Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Sophie Choudry reacted to her picture and posted red heart emojis.

Rishi died on April 30, 2020 after a struggle against cancer. He went to New York for treatment and stayed put for nearly a year, getting treated for the disease.

Neetu took it hard and has posted many throwback pictures remembering old times. Only recently, Neetu had shared a cute video of their first film song together. She had written: "Our first dance." The song was from a film called 1975 Zinda Dil. Earlier this year, on their wedding anniversary, she had posted a video collage of their film and non-film moments and had written: "Justttt Would have been 41 years today."

Sharing yet another picture from their younger days, she had written: “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away."

