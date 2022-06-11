Neetu Kapoor grooves to The Punjaabban song with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra; Karan Johar reacts

Neetu Kapoor is all set for her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo and Manish Malhotra has proof. On Friday, costume designer Manish shared a dance video of himself grooving to the hook step of The Punjaabban song with Neetu and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The video has been dedicated to filmmaker Karan Johar who is backing the film under his banner. (Also read: Varun Dhawan dances to JugJuggJeyo's The Punjaabban song with David Dhawan; fans say, David sir did it better')

Sharing the video, Manish wrote, “Karan this one’s for you... Friday night live with ours Punjaban.” In the video, Manish, Riddhima and Neetu are seen twinning in black outfits. It also includes their two friends.

Reacting to the video, Karan Johar commented, “Fab” with lots of emojis. “You should have become a hero,” Varun Dhawan praised Manish. Saba Pataudi was also shared heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop praising Neetu in the comment section.

The Punjaabban Song, is a remake of the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban. It has been sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi, and Romy, with music and lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq. The song recently landed in controversy after it featured in the trailer of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Abrar Ul Haq had accused the makers of the film of copying his song without due permission. “I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar” he tweeted. To this, Music label T-Series dismissed Abrar’s claims and said that they have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

