Neha Dhupia loses cool at paparazzi over disrespectfully clicking her from the back: 'Yeh band karo’

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is usually known for her calm and composed demeanour, lost her cool with paparazzi at a recent event in Mumbai. The actor was seen confronting photographers for taking what she called "back shots", saying the practice was disrespectful.

Neha Dhupia is married to actor Angad Bedi.

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Expressing her frustration, Neha pointed out that actors have repeatedly requested paparazzi to stop clicking such pictures, adding that they are tired of having to make the same appeal again and again.

Neha gets annoyed

On Tuesday, Neha attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai, where an uncomfortable moment with the paparazzi stole the spotlight. As the actor was leaving the event, she confronted photographers over the way they were clicking her pictures. A video of the exchange has since surfaced on social media, capturing Neha calling out the paparazzi for taking "back shots".

In the clip, Neha is heard saying, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Kaun leta hai? Band karo (Who among you is taking these back shots so disrespectfully? Who is doing it? Stop it)."

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backward walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Humlog bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo (Do not do it to me. Do not do it to anyone. We are tired of saying this over and over. Picking up bags and books, walking backwards – none of that will work any more. Put a stop to all this. We speak to you all with great respect. Do not do this)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backward walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Humlog bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo (Do not do it to me. Do not do it to anyone. We are tired of saying this over and over. Picking up bags and books, walking backwards – none of that will work any more. Put a stop to all this. We speak to you all with great respect. Do not do this)." {{/usCountry}}

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Before the exchange ended, Neha was also seen speaking to a group of photographers in another video. She urged them to pass on the message to their colleagues and fellow paparazzi, requesting them to refrain from taking such shots.

She also asserted the mutual respect that celebrities and the paparazzi have built over the years, and asked them to honour that relationship and be more mindful while clicking pictures.

Her remarks came after videos of her running on a track recently emerged on social media.

Neha is not the first actor to speak out against paparazzi behaviour. Over the years, several celebrities have voiced their discomfort over photographers filming or clicking them from behind. Actors, including Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Arbaaz Khan, Rashami Desai, Shanaya Kapoor and Ayesha Khan, have publicly criticised the practice, describing it as disrespectful.

More about Neha

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Neha got married to Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. The actor then gave birth to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November that year. The duo also have a son together named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in 2021.

Neha was last seen in the web series Perfect Family. Helmed by Sachin Pathak, the show was produced by Pankaj Tripathi and also featured Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa and Girija Oak in lead roles. The eight-episode series blended humour and drama while exploring family dynamics, emotional well-being and the role of therapy in resolving conflicts. The show received positive reviews and is available to watch on YouTube. At present, Neha, along with her husband Angad, is seen hosting a series on YouTube called Double Date.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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