Neha Dhupia: Not going to get upset with my body just because somebody else thinks that it’s not a particular size

Actor Neha Dhupia doesn’t fret about people obsessing over her weight or the extra kilos which she put on after delivery. That’s because she feels there is no point getting upset with her own body because of someone’s opinion.

Opening up about her relationship with her body, the mother of two says, “It is ever changing. The requirement that I had from my body when I was starting out was different, and when I started working in films it was about maintaining my fitness and looking good on camera. Now, I have played a part when I was eight months pregnant… It doesn’t get more vulnerable than that”.

She feels her body has changed after giving birth, and she wants to embrace it instead of nitpicking at the flaws. “The first time around (after delivery), I did put on a lot of weight, and I then lost it. Second time too I put on weight, and now I have started to work on it,” Dhupia reveals.

But has she ever been uncomfortable with her body? The actor shares, ““Maybe during my postpartum phase, maybe during my first shot, but then how can I hate this body? It has given me two amazing humans. It took a long time for me to understand and respect that. Now, I’m working out and working towards achieving a certain look out of my body again now. I am in the middle of that phase after giving birth.”

She continues, “People are always going to have opinions about me. But I’m not going to get upset with my body just because somebody else thinks that it’s not a particular size. My reason for being the size is best known to me, and I don’t think I need to explain anything to anyone”.

She is happy that she has bounced back and recovered well after delivery, saying, “So, to go up a few dress sizes, or look a certain way is fine. This body made me a beauty queen and this body made me a mother. I gotta love it both ways”.

That’s true for her because she has set realistic standards for herself. “The first time around, it took me a good two years to come back to my original size, only to flatter myself enough to get pregnant again. And then if it takes time, it takes time. I’m okay with that,” says the actor, who was last seen in A Thursday.

She adds, “I’m okay with whatever opinions people make of me, even if I wear skinny jeans and a tank top and come out, they will still have an opinion. I’m not going to beat myself up about it”.

Here, Dhupia asserts that it is important for her to focus on the thing which is right for her, instead of fretting about the noise.

“I don’t have the time or the bandwidth. I have had the joy of being pregnant. I have had the joy of putting on weight for the right reasons. I have had the joy of succumbing to cravings. And I am not one of those people who has the kind of body that soon after giving birth, I can walk out in figure hugging clothes, I don’t have that,” she says.

And that’s the reason it is important to be honest about it because people are looking upto her. “I’m not here to do anything except set realistic standards for myself and for everyone else,” she says while signing off.

