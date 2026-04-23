Neha Dhupia recalls getting her contractions during pregnancy on a film set: ‘Worked right till the end’

It’s no secret that actor Neha Dhupia was shooting through her pregnancy, staying committed to her work, even crossing the eight-month mark. Now, she has revealed that she began experiencing contractions while shooting for a project in Mumbai.

Neha Dhupia recalls

Neha Dhupia shares two kids with her husband Angad Bedi.

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Neha reflected on working right up until eight and a half months into her pregnancy, even going through contractions while shooting for a project when she joined actor Parineeti Chopra on her talk show, Mom Talks.

The promo for her episode was released on Wednesday, in which she was seen talking about motherhood and her decision to work through her pregnancy.

Responding to Parineeti’s question about societal expectations from a new mother, Neha said, “As a woman, you should be able to do all the things you wish to do after becoming a mom. The needle shouldn’t change too much."

Looking back at her own experience, Neha shared, “I wanted to go back to work. I worked right till the end, till eight and a half months pregnant. My contractions actually started at Yash Raj Studios."

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{{^usCountry}} Neha was busy working during her pregnancy. She shot for her project, A Thursday, during her pregnancy. She plays a cop in the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neha was busy working during her pregnancy. She shot for her project, A Thursday, during her pregnancy. She plays a cop in the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More about Neha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More about Neha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neha got married to Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. Their intimate wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members. The actor then gave birth to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November that year. The duo also have a son together named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neha got married to Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. Their intimate wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members. The actor then gave birth to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November that year. The duo also have a son together named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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Previously, Neha has confessed that she still gets trolled for getting pregnant before her marriage, but she has learned to take it lightly.

Recalling the moment, Neha said, “I married Angad (Bedi), and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, ‘How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?’ (how did it happen).” The actor added, “Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous…Pregnancy is beautiful, and that’s it!”

On the work front, Neha was most recently seen in the show Single Papa. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the comedy drama also stars Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Ayesha Raa, Manoj Pahwa and Isha Talwar in key roles. The show has been renewed for a second season and is available to watch on Netflix.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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