Neha Dhupia shares pictures with son Guriq clicked by husband Angad Bedi, fans say 'glowing mama'

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared pictures with her son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. Both of them twinned in white outfits on Thursday. Neha's pictures with little boy were clicked by her actor-husband Angad Bedi. Fans called her ‘glowing mama' in the comment section. (Also read: Neha Dhupia shares cute pics of son Guriq on his 1st birthday. See here)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Neha wore a white flared dress with black heels. Her son wore a white T-shirt with blue shorts. In one of the pictures, she hugged her son as she held him in arms. She kept her eyes closed. In another picture, she made a cute pose while both of them looked at each other in an outdoor setting. She also posted some solo pictures with black handbag and gave candid poses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Look who decided to walk straight into mamas arms…when daddy was clicking photos of mama (many red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi my (red heart and earth emoji).” Many fans of hers posted comments for her. One of her fan wrote, “Glowing mama.” Another commented, “What a beautiful pictures. But one with your son, oh my that pictures are absolutely awesome.” Other wrote, “Precious moments like these (two red heart emojis).” One person admired Neha and wrote, “Again in shape, my love.” Another person added, “You look prettier with the little one in your arms.” Other person said, “I want this dress, thank you.”

Neha got married to Angad Bedi in 2018. Guriq is Neha's second child with husband Angad. The couple also have a three-year-old daughter Mehr. Recently, Neha celebrated the first birthday of Guriq on October 3, 2022, she shared pictures of him on Instagram and wrote, "Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to infinity and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday… rushing back after this post to do what I do best , smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha also wished daughter Mehr on her fourth birthday in November with a video and wrote, “Our magical girl Mehr … may you always love in abundance , laugh in the most precious way, live your healthiest best and dance like no one’s watching. Thank you for giving us the 4 best years of our lives.”

She was last seen in Good Morning, a short film that released on Thursday Amazon miniTV. It was her first project since the birth of her son in October 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON