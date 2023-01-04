Neha Marda on constant nagging and getting pregnant after 10 years of marriage: Just because I’m an actor doesn’t mean I don’t want to have a baby

Actor Neha Marda got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agrawal in 2012, and after 10 years of their marriage, the couple is expecting their first child. Though Marda and her family’s happiness knows no bounds, there was a time when the constant nagging from extented family members became annoying for the couple.

“I am a girl from a normal Marwari family, who married in a Patna-based family. Nobody here belong to our industry. They are very normal people living a very simple life. So everybody that I used to meet after one or two years of marriage used to tell me ki accha ab toh baby krlrena chaiye, kyu nahi karna,” says the actor who is due to deliver in April.

But what bothered Marda more was the fact that “everybody used to suggest me about this, nobody would talk to Ayush (her husband) about it. For me, it’s a very personal thing that whether we want to do it or not, when do you want to do it, and are you capable of doing it or not. There are three questions. What if god is not giving me this privilege or may be I am not lucky enough to form a new world. How would a person feel in a situation like that,” she questions.

Marda says it was because there is a common perception that she is very ambitious and that’s why is delaying the baby. But in contradiction to that, Marda shares that she always told them ‘kaam toh hota rahega’. “Being ambitious does not mean that you don’t want a family. If I am an actor, it does not mean that I don’t want to have a baby. And I was so surprised on these women, who used to talk like that,” Marda tells us as she clarifies that these questions never came from her immediate family. “My mother or mother-in-law would not talk about it. Of course they wanted their grand child more than anyone, but they were educated enough to never impose it on us.”

Though these 10 years were thought in terms of fingers pointing at her constantly, Marda says she never took the pressure. “And in this journey, my husband was my biggest support. He always told me ki isse koi fark nahi padta and I have never felt bad about it. As far as having a baby is concerned, me and Ayush were never desperate. But today. what I am going through and what I am feeling, I think we could not have done without a baby. Agar ye nahi hota toh humne bahut kuch miss krdia hota life. Today has changed these feelings in me. Pehle ye ehsaas kabhi hua hi nahi and I am thankful to god kyuki agar ye wali feeling mujhe pehle aajati na toh bahut takleef wale saal hote. It would have been very traumatic for me.”

Marda in fact talks to her baby and says the same thing. “Now, when I talk to the baby, I tell it that same thing - ‘I was never desperate about having you but I never knew that I needed you so badly,’” she wraps up.