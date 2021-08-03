Nick Jonas flaunts clean-shaven look as he visits Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona with brother Kevin Jonas

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nick Jonas visited his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York. Joining him for lunch was his elder brother Kevin Jonas.
AUG 03, 2021
Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona opened in New York earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona hosted some special guests recently. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas and his brother Kevin Jonas arrived for a lunch outing at the newly launched restaurant.

The restaurant's official Instagram page shared photos of the two on Tuesday. Nick flaunted a clean-shaven look, wearing a loose red printed shirt with white shorts. Kevin was wearing a black T-shirt with black pants. Nick even posed for a picture with restaurateur Maneesh K Goyal and chef Hari Nayak.

Maneesh shared the photos with the brothers and wrote, "Remember when I said that brunch at @sonanewyork was electric?! Thanks for coming through @nickjonas, and bringing your awesome (jo)bro @kevinjonas. As we talked about, SONA sure is a (delicious) vibe... The only person missing was you, @priyankachopra P.S. I love your shirt Nick."

Priyanka recently flew back to US for her maiden visit to Sona since its launch. Sharing pictures from the visit, she wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Also read: Nick Jonas gets a makeover before new shoot, leaves Priyanka Chopra smitten

Priyanka had earlier, also shared pictures from a puja she had organised with others ahead of the restaurant's launch. She could not be a part of the inauguration as she was in London for work commitments.

Priyanka is still in London where she is shooting for her upcoming spy series Citadel. She will star with Richard Madden on the show. She also has Matrix 4, Text For You and other projects in the pipeline.

